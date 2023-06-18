Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hubbard-Radcliffe basketball star Lisa Brinkmeyer’s cause of death and tributes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lisa Brinkmeyer, Legendary Hubbard Radcliffe Basketball Player, Passes Away

Lisa Brinkmeyer, a legendary basketball player from Hubbard Radcliffe High School, tragically passed away on June 15th, 2023 at the age of 48. Her family, including her mother Lynn Brinkmeyer and brother Blain, are mourning the loss of their loved one.

A Champion on the Court

Lisa Brinkmeyer was a fierce competitor on the basketball court. In 1993, she led Hubbard Radcliffe to a state title and was named Iowa Basketball Player of the Year. She continued her basketball career at Drake University and was an assistant coach for Hubbard Radcliffe after her playing days were over.

Brinkmeyer was also part of the final state six-player championship team in 1993. She continued to be involved in high school athletics as an assistant director for volleyball, golf, and soccer for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Battling Brain Cancer

Brinkmeyer passed away after battling brain cancer. Her death has left the Hubbard Radcliffe community and the entire state of Iowa in shock.

Brinkmeyer was known for her determination and kind heart. She was a beloved member of the basketball community and will be deeply missed. Her son was also a member of the Hubbard Radcliffe basketball team, and Brinkmeyer was dedicated to helping him grow and develop as a player.

A Legacy Remembered

Lisa Brinkmeyer’s passing is a tremendous loss for the Hubbard Radcliffe community and the state of Iowa. She was a talented athlete and coach, a beloved family member, and a kind-hearted person.

Her family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Those who knew Brinkmeyer are encouraged to remember her legacy and the impact she made on the basketball community.

Rest in peace, Lisa Brinkmeyer.

News Source : Garima Saini

Source Link :How did Lisa Brinkmeyer die? Tribute pours in as Hubbard-Radcliffe basketball star, has died/