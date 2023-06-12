Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hudson County sports writer Jim Hague passes away at 62

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jim Hague: A Hudson County Sports Icon

Jim Hague, a renowned sports writer who covered everything from Little League baseball to the Super Bowl and World Series, passed away on Sunday at the age of 62. While Hague chronicled major events, his passion was Hudson County sports — a beat he covered for 35 years, starting in the mid-1980s with the Hudson Dispatch. When the Dispatch closed in 1990, Hague went on to the Hudson Reporter and Kearny-based Observer, detailing the exploits of two generations of athletes.

“It’s definitely going to be a huge void for Hudson County,” said Wil Valdez, Union City High School’s football coach. “Jim’s coverage was excellent, but not only that, the relationships that he built with players and coaches throughout the county, you could never replace that.”

At 6-foot-8 and upwards of 400 pounds before weight-loss surgery, Hague was larger than life, literally and figuratively. As many stories as Hague wrote over the years, there are more stories — some longer and more outlandish — about him. His journalism friends noted the size of Hague’s heart and his generous nature in helping out young reporters navigate the beats he knew so well.

“I’ve known him my whole life, obviously,” St. Peter’s Prep football coach Rich Hansen III said. “… Everybody that knows him knows that he’s a super-genuine guy with a huge heart, super-outgoing and just somebody who was easy to like. I don’t know if anybody didn’t like him. Obviously being a reporter sometimes you rub people the wrong way, but even then, writing for as long as he did, I think everybody loved him. I think he really is one of a kind. A very special individual for sure.”

Longtime buddies were quick to point out Hague’s loud and proud passion for his Los Angeles Rams and New York Mets, and how he loved a lively argument.

“Even in the heat of a disagreement or a serious issue, Jim always found a way to end it with a joke and a smile with a funny, sarcastic remark, which I always respected and admired about him,” said Wayne Witkowski, the former Jersey Journal sportswriter who covered many events alongside Hague when Hague was at the Hudson Dispatch and Hudson Reporter.

Hague even put his life on the line, sort of, to cover a Hudson County championship basketball game, which, for the uninitiated, fell between the 1978 Yankees-Red Sox one-game playoff and the 1986 World Series in terms of importance in Hudson County back then.

Hague arrived at the game and grabbed a seat at the scorer’s table, as usual. A few moments later, a high-ranking law enforcement official walked over and angrily told Hague “You’re in my seat!” Hague tried to explain that the scorer’s table is for the scorekeeper and the press, but that only made the law enforcement huckymuck angrier.

“If you don’t get up I’m going to shoot you, right here!” the unnamed official said.

The Hallmark movie ending would be that Hague stood his ground and covered the game. But this is Hudson County, and for one, Hague wasn’t wearing a bullet-proof vest. And two, he didn’t want to take a chance that this official might not be kidding.

Bob Hurley, the Naismith Hall of Fame basketball coach, stayed close with Hague throughout the years.

“We were attached at the hip … lifelong friends,” Hurley said. “I knew Jimmy since I was running a summer basketball league in Greenville at St. Paul’s parish and he was in the fourth or fifth grade running the scorer’s table for me. The sad and ironic thing is that Jimmy would call me when a mutual friend passed away. We would talk every week or two weeks about something in the sports world.”

Writing about Hudson County sports kept Hague close to his alma mater, where his sports writing career began.

“Very few graduates of St. Peter’s have been as passionately proud of their Prep diploma as Jim was, and through both his infectious personality and his prolific sports writing career he was both well known and admired by fellow alumni of many generations,” said Jim Horan, St. Peter’s Prep vice president and Hague journalism teacher.

“… He was both a pundit and an everyman, seemingly always on the scene and quickly churning out compelling copy. His passing is not only a loss for Saint Peter’s Prep, but also for Hudson County’s many athletes who have lost their most reliable chronicle.”

Even after he retired in 2020, Hague couldn’t just walk away from the game. He created a podcast to interview the local legends of yesteryear. And since he was used to being the center of attention when he walked into a room, Hague even tried his hand on the stage, performing off-Broadway in a staged reading, “American Pastime;” and locally in “The Boys Next Door: with the Attic Ensemble in Jersey City. Hague and his wife performed twice in the West Hudson Arts Theater’s production of “Love Letters.”

“He was very comfortable as the center of attention,” said Mary, his wife.

Jim Hague’s contribution to the world of sports journalism cannot be overstated. He was not only a prolific writer but also a kind and generous soul who helped many young reporters navigate the industry. His legacy will live on through the countless athletes and fans he inspired and the many stories he shared. Rest in peace, Jim Hague.

News Source : Ron Zeitlinger | The Jersey Journal,Harvey Zucker | The Jersey Journal

Source Link :Jim Hague, legendary Hudson County scholastic sports writer, dies at age 62/