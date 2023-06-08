Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hugh Gary Darr’s passing and cause of death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hugh Gary Darr Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Hugh Gary Darr, who was 90 years old. He passed away on June 4, 2023, in Odessa, Texas, where he had lived for many years. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Life and Legacy of Hugh Gary Darr

Hugh Gary Darr was born on August 23, 1932, in Alpine, Texas, to Hugh Finney Darr and Odell Catherine Darr (Johnson). He grew up with his sister Dorothy Wolf and went on to marry Gloria, who passed away before him. Hugh Gary Darr was a devoted father to his children, Robin Kennedy (Billy Kennedy) and Mark Darr, and a loving grandfather to his granddaughter, Hannah Taylor. He was also cherished by his nieces and nephews, Sammie Shelton, Anna Denson, Ryan Gibson (Rip), and Gary David Denson.

Hugh Gary Darr lived a full life and made a positive impact on those around him. He will be remembered for his kind spirit, his love of family, and his dedication to his community.

Visitation and Funeral Services

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 9th, 2023, at the Wiley Funeral Home from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Wiley Funeral Home is located at 400 W US Hwy 377, Granbury, Texas 76048.

The funeral ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, which is located at 1851 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, Texas 76048. The service will begin at 11:00 in the morning. A burial service will follow at the Holly Hills Memorial Park, which is located at 1909 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, Texas 76048.

Memorial Donations

The family of Hugh Gary Darr requests that, in lieu of floral tributes, donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Granbury or Mission Granbury, Inc. These donations will honor Hugh Gary Darr’s legacy and support causes that were important to him.

Share Your Memories and Condolences

We invite you to share your memories and condolences on Hugh Gary Darr’s memorial page. You can also post photographs and videos to honor his life and show your respect for him. Please take a moment to express your sympathy and support for his family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Hugh Gary Darr. You will be missed by many, but your memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

