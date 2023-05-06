Dead – Death – Obituary News : Humorist Bruce McCall Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bruce McCall, Legendary Humorist and Car Enthusiast, Passes Away at 87

The world of automotive journalism has lost a true icon with the passing of Bruce McCall, who died at the age of 87 due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. McCall was a prolific writer and illustrator, known for his humorous and satirical take on American advertising and marketing in the mid-20th century.

A Life in Cars

While McCall was well-known for his work with The New Yorker and The National Lampoon, it was his contributions to Car and Driver and Automobile Magazine that cemented his place in the automotive world. Born and raised in Canada, McCall developed a fascination with cars and planes from a young age, spending countless hours refining his artistic skills in his bedroom.

After gaining employment with a Detroit ad agency, McCall’s career took off when he began working with Car and Driver editor David E. Davis, Jr. in the 1960s. He later went on to work with Ford and Mercedes-Benz, and his illustrations and humorous essays became a mainstay in the world of automotive journalism.

Retro-Futurism

McCall’s unique style, which he called “retro-futurism,” was particularly adept at poking fun at the exaggerated and over-the-top style of mid-century American advertising, especially when it came to cars. His illustrations often showcased the automotive and aeronautical themes that first captured his interest as a child, and his work helped define a genre of American satire that endures to this day.

Remembering a Legend

McCall was a beloved figure in the automotive world, and his passing has been mourned by fans and colleagues alike. His wife, Polly, and daughter, Amanda, survive him, and his legacy lives on through his many contributions to the worlds of humor and automotive journalism.

As Car and Driver contributing editor Jamie Kitman wrote in a tribute to McCall, “He made us laugh at what we were and what we’ve become.” McCall’s humor and wit will be sorely missed, but his contributions to the world of automotive journalism will continue to inspire future generations.

News Source : Jamie Kitman

Source Link :Bruce McCall, Humorist and Former C/D Columnist, Has Died/