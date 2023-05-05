Dead – Death – Obituary News : Humpback Whale Trapped in Fishing Gear: Did It Survive?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An adolescent humpback whale has been found washed up dead on a beach in Scotland, leaving wildlife experts and marine conservationists concerned about the welfare of these magnificent creatures. The whale was found at Loch Fleet on Scotland’s east Sutherland coast and was identified as a juvenile female humpback whale by the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS).

According to the BBC, the whale may have died after getting tangled up in creel fishing gear. Creel fishing, a form of fishing that often occurs off the Scottish coast, involves dropping baited creel boxes to capture crustaceans on the seabed, connected to a floating buoy on the surface via rope. The SMASS further notes that entanglement in creel lines appears to be the cause of the whale’s death based on their initial examination.

Whale strandings occur for a variety of reasons, including illness, becoming disorientated by approaching the shore too closely, being struck by a marine vessel, from predation from animals like orcas, or from becoming entangled in plastic pollution. However, according to Patrick Miller, a professor at the School of Biology at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, around 40% of stranded whales had evidence of a direct human interaction with ship collision or entanglement in fishing gear.

Humpback whales are known for their majestic size and are found in non-equatorial waters around the world. They can grow to around 60 feet long and are a vital part of the marine ecosystem. While the cause of this whale’s death is currently under investigation, the incident highlights the ongoing risks and threats faced by marine life due to human activities.

Pictures of the deceased whale were shared on Facebook by the owner of Highland Croft, a local bed and breakfast. They wrote, “After speaking to the biologists who were dissecting the body this afternoon, it is a young female who drowned after getting entangled in a fishing net—the most common cause of death in humpbacks. Injuries to her tail show that she had gotten entangled before and managed to escape, but sadly yesterday she didn’t. Though this is really sad, I took the children before school to see it. How often do you get the opportunity, after all? And hopefully, the encounter will make us appreciate the seas and all their wonderful creatures even more.”

The SMASS spokesperson further stated that further samples of the whale’s carcass may help to shed more light on the cause of the whale’s death, and experts will continue to investigate the incident. The Scottish Highland Council has also noted that if the whale’s body does not wash back out to sea due to its location in a tidal zone, it will either be buried on the beach or taken to a landfill, depending on its size.

In conclusion, the death of a juvenile humpback whale on the Scottish beach highlights the ongoing risks and threats faced by marine life due to human activities. While investigations are ongoing, it is clear that entanglement in fishing gear is one of the leading causes of death for humpback whales. It is essential that we continue to raise awareness of the impact of human activities on marine life and work towards sustainable fishing practices to protect these magnificent creatures and the marine ecosystem as a whole.

News Source : Jess Thomson

Source Link :Did Humpback Whale Die After Becoming Entangled in Fishing Gear?/