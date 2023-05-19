Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hungarian Circus Performer Flies Out of Deadly Balloon

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic Incident at Hungarian National Circus in Szolnok

The Hungarian National Circus in Szolnok was plunged into chaos when one of the performers was seriously injured during a performance. The incident occurred during the motorbike artists’ act in the death sphere, a huge metallic lattice sphere, which malfunctioned.

The Accident

The motorbike artists were performing their usual act, riding up and down in the huge death sphere. The audience was watching in awe as they performed their dangerous stunts. However, something went wrong, and one of the performers was ejected from the sphere and fell to the ground.

The performer, identified as Alice, suffered a pelvic injury and was rushed to the hospital. The incident left the audience in a state of shock, and the circus company issued a statement about the incident.

The Circus Company’s Statement

The circus company took to its Facebook page to release a statement about the incident. They confirmed that Alice had suffered a pelvic injury but was in stable condition and would recover. They also thanked the hospital staff for their efforts in ensuring Alice’s recovery.

The statement further read, “Unfortunately, accidents can happen during performances, despite all safety precautions, which is part of the job of a performing artist. We hope Alice recovers quickly and is back on the road soon, but in the meantime, we would like to thank you for your interest and the good wishes!”

The Aftermath

The incident left the circus community in shock, and many performers expressed their support for Alice and her family. The Hungarian National Circus in Szolnok canceled its shows for the next few days as a mark of respect for Alice.

The incident has also sparked a debate about safety measures in circuses. Many people believe that the circus industry should do more to ensure the safety of performers. Some have called for stricter regulations and safety checks to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The horrific incident at the Hungarian National Circus in Szolnok has once again highlighted the dangers faced by performers in circuses. Despite all safety precautions, accidents can still happen, and performers put their lives on the line every day to entertain audiences.

It is essential that the circus industry takes steps to improve safety measures and ensure that performers are protected. The incident serves as a reminder that the safety and well-being of performers should be a top priority for every circus company.

Our thoughts are with Alice and her family during this difficult time, and we hope for her speedy recovery.

News Source : Daily News Hungary

Source Link :Horrible accident in Hungarian circus: Performer flew out of death balloon/