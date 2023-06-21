Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal charges

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Tax Evasion and Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of tax evasion and illegally possessing a firearm. The charges against him were filed in the United States District Court in Delaware, and a letter was filed confirming his plea agreement with prosecutors.

As part of the agreement, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and to the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. The plea agreement comes after a five-year investigation into Biden’s finances and business dealings.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Christopher Clark, released a statement saying that his client is taking responsibility for his mistakes and is looking forward to moving forward with his recovery. The plea agreement prevents a trial that would have caused distracting headlines for the White House.

The news of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement comes as congressional Republicans continue to investigate his business dealings, including his finances and foreign payments. It also comes just days after a 37-count indictment was filed against former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents on his Florida estate.

Joe Biden has faced questions about his son’s drug use and business dealings, and the gun charge against Hunter Biden states that he had a handgun despite being a drug user. The charge carries a maximum prison term of ten years, but the Justice Department claims that Hunter Biden has reached a pre-trial agreement. Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

The plea agreement is a significant development in the ongoing investigations into Hunter Biden’s finances and business dealings. It is also a reminder of the challenges facing the Biden administration as it seeks to move forward with its agenda while facing scrutiny from congressional Republicans and others.

Despite the distractions, the Biden administration has made progress on a number of key issues, including COVID-19 relief, infrastructure, and climate change. The President has also taken steps to address systemic racism and promote social justice.

As the Biden administration continues to navigate these challenges, it is clear that the President and his team will need to remain focused on their priorities while also addressing the ongoing investigations into Hunter Biden’s finances and business dealings. With the plea agreement, it appears that this distraction will be put to rest, allowing the administration to move forward with its agenda.

Hunter Biden legal case Hunter Biden guilty plea Federal charges against Hunter Biden Hunter Biden corruption allegations Biden family scandals

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter pleads guilty to federal charges/