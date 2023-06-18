Dead – Death – Obituary News : Husband speaks out after wife dies in wedding dress before ceremony.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Bittersweet Wedding Story That Touched Hearts

A day of bittersweet joy turned into heartbreak for one man when his partner passed away in her wedding dress hours before the ceremony. While Chyna fought stage 4 cancer in a hospice, Calvin Riddick and his partner Chyna were planning to share one final joyful moment together before Chyna passed away.

A Love Story Destined to Be

When the two people from Georgia first met five years ago, the groom claims that they instantly recognized that they were destined to be together. In spite of this, the previous five years were marked by the ups and downs of fighting another cancer.

It was believed that Ms. China had defeated breast cancer in 2015, but after Thanksgiving of 2017, she was diagnosed with the disease once again. Riddick is quoted as saying, “I cried a lot and still came in last.” I was in denial.”

A Final Wish

But Chyna was aware that the most important item on her to-do list was getting married to Riddick before she passed away. “She said, ‘I want to marry you before I leave this world,’” Riddick said. “I want to marry you before I leave this world.”

“We wanted to have a real wedding,” he added. The neighborhood came together to make sure that their special day went off without a hitch. The ceremony was planned by the hospice where China was staying, and local businesses in the Augusta area assisted in the arrangement of other essential elements such as rings, food, and flowers for the occasion.

The Heartbreaking News

However, as the day of the wedding drew closer, Ms. The hospice reached out to Riddick with a phone call. He was told the heartbreaking news that his bride had passed away while still wearing her wedding dress.

Riddick explained, “Until I got the call, I was excited and nervous about the opportunity.” “I don’t think she could have been happier.”

He went on to say that he was grateful for the assistance they had received, particularly the assistance that was provided to China.

An Inspiring Love That Will Last Forever

The story of Calvin Riddick and Chyna is a testament to the power of love and the human spirit. It is a reminder that even in the face of tragedy, we can find beauty and joy. Their love story will continue to inspire others for many years to come.

May Chyna rest in peace, knowing that she was loved deeply and will be remembered always.

News Source : Micheal Kurt

Source Link :After his bereaved wife passed away in her wedding dress just hours before the ceremony, the husband breaks his silence./