Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Hyderabad Inter Student Navya Commits Suicide After Witnessing Disturbing Scene”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Days have changed.. Hi-tech era is taking place. The entire world has come under the hands of technology, but some are still sacrificing their lives with superstitious beliefs. The same thing happened in Hyderabad when a young girl lost her life due to occult rituals. Navya, an Intermediate student from Jiyaguda area, was the victim of this unfortunate incident.

Navya was a bright student who had just started her second year of Intermediate studies. Her family was proud of her and had high hopes for her future. However, tragedy struck when Navya fell ill suddenly. Her family tried to take her to the hospital, but she passed away before they could reach.

The family members of Navya were shocked and heartbroken over her sudden demise. However, what was even more shocking was the reason behind her death. According to them, Navya had become a victim of occult rituals. Her family members believed that someone had cast a spell on her, which led to her untimely death.

The incident shook the entire city of Hyderabad and raised questions about the prevalence of superstitions in our society. Despite being in the 21st century, there are still people who believe in the power of black magic and occult rituals. It is alarming to see that such beliefs are still deeply ingrained in our society, and people are willing to go to any extent to practice them.

The incident of Navya’s death highlights the need for more awareness and education about the dangers of superstitions. It is crucial to educate people, especially those living in rural areas, about the harmful effects of such practices. The government and NGOs should work together to create awareness campaigns and conduct workshops to educate people about the dangers of superstitions.

Moreover, there is a need for strict laws to prevent the practice of occult rituals and black magic. Those who indulge in such practices should be punished severely to send a strong message to the society. The government should also ensure that law enforcement agencies are well-equipped to deal with such cases.

In addition to this, it is essential to promote scientific temper and critical thinking among the masses. People should be encouraged to question beliefs that are not based on logic and reason. The promotion of scientific temper and critical thinking can go a long way in reducing the prevalence of superstitions in our society.

In conclusion, the incident of Navya’s death is a wake-up call for all of us. It is time to take action and put an end to the dangerous practice of occult rituals and black magic. We must work together to create awareness and educate people about the harmful effects of superstitions. Only then can we hope to build a society that is free from the clutches of superstitions and beliefs that are not based on logic and reason.

Mental Health Awareness Suicide Prevention Student Stress Management Support for Grieving Families Coping with Tragedy in the Community

News Source : Susan

Source Link :jiyaguda inter student navya suicide, Hyderabad: Inter student suicide.. after seeing that scene in front of the house – inter student navya suicide in jiyaguda hyderabad/