Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hyderabad student dies filming Instagram reel by train

Tragedy Strikes: Boy Dies Shooting for Instagram Reel in Front of Running Train

Introduction The craze to shoot for Instagram reel with a speeding train in the background cost the life of a youngster in Hyderabad on Friday (May 5). Mohammad Sarfraz, 16, a Class 9 student, died after he was hit by a train on railway tracks in Sanath Nagar.

The Incident Mohammad Sarfraz and his two friends were shooting a video for an Instagram reel. Sarfraz, who had his back towards the approaching train, was standing close to the track. While Sarfraz’s friends moved away to save themselves, Sarfraz was hit by the train and died on the spot.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media. The boy’s father said he had left the house for Friday prayers and a couple of hours later, two of his classmates Muzammil and Sohail came to the house and informed him that he fell unconscious.

The Aftermath When the father reached the spot, he saw his son lying dead. Railway police shifted the body for autopsy. Police recovered a mobile phone from the spot. They have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

The Dangers of Social Media Craze The incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of social media craze and the need for responsible use of technology. In recent years, social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have gained massive popularity among young people, who are constantly looking for new and exciting content to post.

While social media can be a great source of entertainment and self-expression, it can also be a breeding ground for dangerous trends and challenges. From the infamous Tide Pod challenge to the more recent Skull Breaker challenge, social media has seen its fair share of dangerous and potentially fatal trends.

Moreover, the quest for likes, views, and followers can lead people to take unnecessary risks and put their lives in danger, as was the case with Mohammad Sarfraz. In the pursuit of creating viral content, people often forget the real-world consequences of their actions and end up paying a heavy price.

The Need for Awareness and Education It is crucial that we raise awareness and educate young people about the dangers of social media craze and the importance of responsible use of technology. Parents, teachers, and community leaders have a vital role to play in this regard, as they can provide guidance and support to young people and help them make informed decisions.

Moreover, social media platforms also have a responsibility to ensure that their platforms are safe and secure for users. They should take proactive measures to identify and remove dangerous trends and content and promote responsible use of their platforms.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Mohammad Sarfraz is a wake-up call for all of us to take social media craze seriously and work towards creating a safer and more responsible online environment for young people.

News Source : Edited by Sheenu Sharma

Source Link :Hyderabad: School student dies shooting for Instagram reel in front of running train latest updates/