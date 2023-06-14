Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hyderabad woman killed by Brazilian flatmate in London; 2 held

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Brazilian Flatmate in London

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across the country, a 27-year-old woman from Telangana was allegedly stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate in London. The victim, identified as Kontham Tejashwi, was pursuing higher studies in London and had been living in a shared accommodation with her flatmate.

According to the UK Metropolitan Police, Tejashwi was attacked by her flatmate at a residential property in Wembley on Tuesday morning. Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Tejashwi’s family members, who live in the Hayathnagar area of Hyderabad, were informed about the incident and have been left devastated by the news. Her father said that they had received information that she was “attacked” in the flat and had been rushed to the hospital.

Tejashwi had gone to London three years ago to pursue her MS course. Her family is now waiting for her body to be brought back to Hyderabad.

The Metropolitan Police had earlier released an image of the suspect, Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, and had sought the public’s help in tracing him. He has now been arrested from Harrow, near the crime scene in Wembley.

Besides Tejashwi, another woman, aged 28, was also attacked and taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening, the Met Police added.

The incident has once again highlighted the safety concerns of Indian students studying abroad. It is essential that the governments take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indian students who are pursuing higher studies in foreign countries.

The Indian government should work with foreign governments to create a safe environment for Indian students. It is also important for Indian students to be aware of their surroundings and to take necessary precautions while living in shared accommodations.

The incident has also brought to the forefront the issue of mental health and the need for support systems for students who are living away from their families. It is essential that universities and colleges provide adequate support to students who are living away from their families.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Kontham Tejashwi has left her family and friends devastated. It is important for the governments to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indian students studying abroad and for universities and colleges to provide adequate support to students who are living away from their families.

London homicide International crime Interpersonal conflict Cross-cultural living Foreign national violence

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Hyderabad woman allegedly stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate in London; 2 arrested/