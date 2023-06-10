Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ian McGinty, Comic Artist, Passes at 38

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Cartoonist and Animator Ian McGinty: A Tribute

The comics and animation community were left in shock and sadness after the news of the passing of Ian McGinty, a talented illustrator and animator at the young age of 38. His family confirmed the news, and the cause of death is yet to be disclosed. The news spread rapidly on social media, with fans, collaborators, and friends of McGinty pouring in their condolences and sharing their memories of him.

McGinty graduated from SCAD, where he made many friends and became a frequent fixture at conventions. He created Welcome to Showside among his comics and worked on various Adventure Time, Bee and PuppyCat, Bravest Warrior, and Invader Zim comics. He also made numerous covers, pin-ups, team-ups, and more, all in an energetic and cartoony style that resonated with the Adventure Time Era.

A pilot for an animated Welcome to Showside was produced, with McGinty lending his voice to some of the characters. His final tweet, “I JUST WANNA MAKE COMICS WITH EVERYONE,” served as a fitting epitaph for a man who loved comics, the community, and was always positive in helping others.

The outpouring of sadness and tributes on social media from classmates, collaborators, publishers, and friends of McGinty highlighted the impact he had on people’s lives. Dave Scheidt, a fellow cartoonist, tweeted, “Rest in Peace, Cartoonist Ian McGinty. You were always such a kind dude. This isn’t fair. Fuck.” Adrian F. Wassel, a publisher, tweeted, “I am reeling right now. I can’t even comprehend the loss fully. Ian McGinty was such a delight to work with. So devastating it’s hard to even move.” Jeremy Nguyen, a classmate of McGinty, tweeted, “Loved the guy, loved his work, admired his career and work ethic, and loved that everyone who knew him loved him. Still in shock but hope his family is doing okay. RIP.”

Steve Jackson Games, a publisher, expressed their condolences, saying, “We’re very sorry to hear about the passing of @ianmcginty. He was not just a fantastic artist but a great guy. He’ll be sorely missed. His take on Munchkin has become a mainstay for many gamers around the world.” Whitney Leopard, a friend, tweeted, “Ian McGinty was the first friend I made at SCAD, and in a lot of ways, we got to celebrate our career milestones together. My heart is broken with this news, and my love goes out to everyone who knows what an amazing person he was. He truly was one of the best.”

Z2 Comics, a publisher, shared a picture of McGinty, saying, “Rest in peace Ian McGinty.” Casey Nowak, a cartoonist, tweeted, “I dearly loved Ian McGinty. We got to table together a couple of times, and they were some of the best, funnest days of my life. He was so incredibly talented and passionate and kind and overworked. Rest in peace, king.”

Jhonen Vasquez, a writer and animator, tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the passing of @ianmcginty. Was lucky enough to spend time with Ian working together on FLORPUS. Tell everyone you care for you love them as often as possible, people (even the annoying ones.)” Ian Brill, a writer and editor, tweeted, “He was an incredible, unique talent. Also, he was a bolt of positivity. Seeing him at cons was always a joy, especially if it was karaoke night. Getting to know him was a gift I’ll always treasure.”

Pat Shand, a writer and editor, shared a piece of original art by McGinty and said, “In my office, just one piece of original art hangs. It’s from SUCKERS, a comic I made with Ian McGinty. One of my first. And favorites. I love that it has been close to me all these years, but I’m so sad to look at it today as I hear that Ian is gone.”

Jen Vaughn, a cartoonist and editor, tweeted, “Just a positive force of nature who was ready to help out other cartoonists. Check out the pilot for Ian McGinty’s Welcome to Showside; he put 1000% of himself into this comic and pilot.”

Ian McGinty’s passing is a significant loss to the comics and animation community. His work and personality touched the lives of many, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. As we mourn his loss, we must remember to prioritize our health and seek medical help when needed. Rest in peace, Ian McGinty.

News Source : The Beat

Source Link :Artist Ian McGinty has passed away at age 38/