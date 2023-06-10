Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iconic Actress Martha Karagianni Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Martha Karagianni, the famous Greek actress, passed away on September 18, 2022, at the age of 82. Her death marked the end of the golden age of Greek entertainment, according to the Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni. Her passing is a significant loss to the Greek culture, and her cause of death is still unclear.

Karagianni was born on November 6, 1939, in Keratsini, Greece. She had a passion for dance and started performing on the Lyric Stage at a young age. She made her debut in the film industry at the age of 17 in 1956, in the film The Unknown, directed by Orestis Laskos. In 1957, she made her stage debut in Elephants and Fleas, where she met Giannis Dalianidis, with whom she would go on to work in many films.

Over the course of her career, Karagianni acted in numerous musicals and comedies, mainly working with Dalianidis. They collaborated on films such as Ziteitai Pseftis, Merikoi, and Protimoun Krio. She also appeared in many plays alongside other Greek celebrities, including Nikos Stavridis, Nikos Rizos, and Sperantza Vrana.

Karagianni’s talent extended beyond acting, as she also sang for films such as Kapetanios Gia Klamata, Gorgones Kai Magkes, Mia Treli, and Treli Zontohira. She was a member of the music groups Georgia Vasileiadou and Vasilis Avlonitis and had a successful career in theater.

Her last films, Pethaino gia Sena and Apo Erota, were released in 2009 and 2014, respectively. She is survived by unidentified family members and was married to Greek footballer Dimitrios Stefanakos, who passed away in December 2021.

Karagianni was known for her agility and naturalness, and her presence brought joy, beauty, and laughter to her fans. Her legacy will continue to live on through her work and the memories she left behind.

The details of Karagianni’s burial are yet to be announced, but her passing has left a significant impact on the Greek entertainment industry. She will be remembered as one of the most talented and beloved actresses in Greek history, and her contributions will forever be celebrated.

Martha Karagianni biography Martha Karagianni movies Martha Karagianni death Martha Karagianni legacy Martha Karagianni career

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :Martha Karagianni An Iconic Actress Passed Away At The Age Of 83/