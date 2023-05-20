Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iconic Athlete and Actor Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NFL Legend Jim Brown Passes Away at 87

A Look Back at Jim Brown’s Football Career

Jim Brown was a football superstar practically from the moment he put on the Cleveland Browns uniform. He was the team’s first-round pick in the 1957 NFL draft and managed to set the NFL single-game record for most rushing yards in a game (273) that same year. No rookie bested Brown’s number until 1997.

Throughout his career, Jim Brown set numerous records in the NFL, including most rushing yards in a season, most rushing yards in a career, most rushing touchdowns, most total touchdowns, and most all-purpose yards.

Jim Brown’s Transition to Hollywood

Jim Brown started his movie career while still playing for the Browns, starring in the now-forgotten western 1964 Rio Conchos. From there, he had two one-time appearances on TV, then appeared in his first notable film three years later — MGM‘s classic 1967 war film The Dirty Dozen.

The filming of The Dirty Dozen caused Jim Brown to miss the Cleveland Brown training camp, so Brown decided to quit football rather than face the threatened $1,500 weekly fine. His gambit paid off, and he became a prolific actor, gaining his first leading role just a year later in the 1968 heist film The Split.

Jim Brown’s Impact on Hollywood

Over the next 46 years, Jim Brown went on to appear in more than 50 movies and TV shows. His extensive filmography includes the dystopian Arnold Schwarzenegger Sci-Fi The Running Man, the violent Tim Burton sci-fi comedy Mars Attacks, and the Oliver Stone sports drama Any Given Sunday.

Jim Brown’s last movie brought him back to the NFL, appearing as himself in the 2014 sports drama Draft Day.

Jim Brown’s Legacy

Jim Brown died on May 18, 2023, in his home in Los Angeles, leaving behind his wife, Monique Brown, and his six children. He leaves a legacy of being one of the most successful football players of all time, with NFL Network ranking him as the second-greatest player in history, just behind San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Jim Brown’s impact on the NFL and Hollywood will be felt for years to come, as he was truly one of a kind.

