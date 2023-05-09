Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iconic Brazilian rock singer Rita Lee passes away at 75 after cancer battle.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

The world of music has lost a legend, as well-known Brazilian singer Rita Lee passed away on May 8, 2023, after battling lung cancer for more than a year. Her death has left her fans and the music industry in deep mourning. Lee was a singer, composer, and former member of the Brazilian rock band Os Mutantes. She had a successful solo career with several albums and live performances. In this article, we will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Rita Lee.

Lee’s Battle with Cancer

Rita Lee’s journey with cancer began in 2021 when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She immediately started treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy. Her story of fighting cancer was an inspiration for many people. In her autobiography, Rita Lee: Uma Autobiografia, released this year, she spoke about the physical and emotional obstacles that she faced during her battle with cancer. She also highlighted the importance of having a support system during such a difficult time.

Lee’s Career

Rita Lee had an illustrious career as a singer and composer. She was part of the Brazilian rock band Os Mutantes, which released several albums and EPs. The band’s initial and original lineup included Arnaldo Baptista, Sergio Dias, and Lee. Her solo career began with the release of her first album, Build Up, in 1970. She continued to release more albums and live performances and gained recognition for her compilation albums.

Tributes to Rita Lee

Several people and organizations have expressed their grief over the loss of Rita Lee. The Embassy of Brazil in London called her the ‘enfant terrible’ of Brazilian rock and a talented musician. Singer Preta Gil shared a picture and wrote about her childhood memories with Lee, stating that she was her idol and muse. Many fans and followers also shared their condolences and messages on social media platforms.

Conclusion

Rita Lee was a talented singer, composer, and a prominent figure in the Brazilian music industry. Her contribution to music will always be remembered, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Her journey with cancer was a story of courage and strength, and her autobiography will continue to be a source of inspiration for people going through similar situations. We extend our condolences to her family, friends, and fans, and may she rest in peace.

News Source : Anupal Sraban Neog

Source Link :How did Rita Lee die? Cancer struggle explored as iconic Brazilian rock singer passes away at 75/