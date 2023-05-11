Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iconic ‘Finebaum’ Caller Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Phyllis from Mulga: The First Lady of the Finebaum Show

On May 11, 2023, the college football community lost one of its most passionate and beloved fans, Phyllis Chapple-Perkins, known to many as “Phyllis from Mulga” or “The Bama Avenger.” Phyllis was a regular caller on the Paul Finebaum show and her fiery personality and unwavering support for the University of Alabama made her a fan favorite.

But Phyllis was more than just a fan of college football. She was a fighter, a survivor, and an inspiration to all those battling cancer and other illnesses. Her son, Christopher, announced her passing on Facebook, stating that “My mother was an inspiration to anyone fighting for their lives. She beat lung cancer, and years later she beat breast cancer. And for the last few years, she battled COPD until her fight finally ended this morning. She passed away peacefully at 9:46 a.m. as I held her hand.”

Despite her health struggles, Phyllis never lost her passion for life and her love for helping others. Christopher shared that “She was the kind of woman instead of being buried in her breast cancer wig she adored, she asked me to donate it to a cancer patient in need. She would rather give you something than keep it herself.”

Phyllis’s impact extended far beyond the Finebaum show and the college football community. She was a symbol of strength and resilience, a reminder that even in the face of adversity, we can still find joy in life and make a difference in the world.

Paul Finebaum himself issued a statement on Phyllis’s passing, saying “An unforgettable force of a woman, she helped define this show as a place where college football… [was] discussed with passion, humor, and a deep sense of loyalty and love. She was one of a kind and her spirit will live on forever in our hearts and in this show.”

Phyllis’s legacy serves as a reminder that our love for sports extends beyond the game itself. It’s about the connections we make, the communities we build, and the moments we share with one another. Phyllis may be gone, but her spirit lives on in the countless lives she touched and the memories she created.

Rest in peace, Phyllis from Mulga. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

News Source : https://www.wbrc.com

Source Link :Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away/