Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iconic Janata Bar owner dies at 67

Owner of Janata Bar in Bandra, Lokesh Shetty Passes Away

Lokesh Shetty, the owner of Janata Bar in Bandra, Mumbai, passed away on Saturday at the Criticare Multispeciality Hospital and Research Center in Juhu. He was suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, which had caused both his kidneys to fail. Despite being declared unfit for the kidney transplant procedure due to his weakened immunity, Shetty fought bravely until the very end.

Early Life and Career

Shetty completed his graduation in science from Shri Mahaveer College, Mudbidri. Following his graduation, he joined his father’s hotel business and eventually founded Janata Bar in Bandra. The bar quickly became a popular hangout spot among locals and tourists alike, known for its delicious food and lively atmosphere.

A Sad Demise

Despite his success in the hospitality industry, Shetty’s health began to decline due to his uncontrolled diabetes. His kidneys eventually failed, and doctors deemed him unfit for the kidney transplant procedure due to his weakened immunity. He fought bravely for as long as he could, but eventually passed away on Saturday at the Criticare Multispeciality Hospital and Research Center in Juhu.

Last Rites

After completing the necessary documents and formalities for his cremation rituals, Shetty’s body was moved to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Santacruz Electrical Crematorium near Juhu Garden. The last rites were performed around seven in the evening, marking the end of Shetty’s journey.

Lokesh Shetty’s Legacy

Shetty’s passing is a great loss to the hospitality industry in Mumbai, and his contributions to the local community will be sorely missed. However, his legacy will live on through Janata Bar, which will continue to serve delicious food and provide a lively atmosphere for its patrons for years to come.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Lokesh Shetty is a reminder of the importance of taking care of our health and prioritizing our well-being. We must remember to keep our health in check and seek medical attention when necessary, as our health is our most valuable asset. Rest in peace, Lokesh Shetty, and thank you for your contributions to the local community.

News Source : Mumbai Live

Source Link :Owner of Bandras iconic Janata Bar passes away at 67/