Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iconic mountaineer Gurdial passes at 99

Gurdial Singh: The Pioneer of Indian Mountaineering

Gurdial Singh, a legendary Indian mountaineer who led independent India’s first mountaineering expedition in 1951 and was a member of the country’s first successful expedition to Mount Everest in 1965, passed away today at the age of 99. He will always be remembered as a pioneer who contributed immensely towards the development of mountaineering in India.

Early Life and Career

Gurdial Singh was born on 3rd September 1922 in a small village called Kandhala in Punjab. He had a love for adventure from a young age and started climbing mountains in the foothills of the Himalayas. In 1942, he joined the British Indian Army and was soon posted to the Indian Army’s High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. It was here that he received formal training in mountaineering and developed his skills.

Contribution to Indian Mountaineering

Gurdial Singh was a true pioneer of Indian mountaineering. In 1951, he led India’s first mountaineering expedition to Mount Trishul in the Garhwal Himalayas. The team successfully climbed the peak, which was an important milestone for the Indian mountaineering community. This expedition paved the way for many other successful expeditions in the years to come.

Gurdial Singh was also a member of the Indian Mount Everest expedition in 1965. This was the first successful Indian expedition to climb Mount Everest. Gurdial Singh, along with his team, reached the summit of the world’s highest peak on 20th May 1965. This was a historic moment for India and a proud moment for Gurdial Singh.

Gurdial Singh’s contribution to Indian mountaineering did not end with his expeditions. He devoted his life to promoting mountaineering as a sport in India. He founded the Indian Mountaineering Foundation in 1957, which has been instrumental in promoting mountaineering in India. He also served as the President of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation for many years. His efforts have helped make mountaineering a popular sport in India today.

Awards and Recognitions

Gurdial Singh’s contribution to Indian mountaineering has been widely recognized. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Arjuna Award in 1971 for his contribution to Indian mountaineering. He was also awarded the IMF Gold Medal in 2003 for his lifelong contribution to mountaineering in India.

Legacy

Gurdial Singh’s legacy will always be remembered in the Indian mountaineering community. He was a true pioneer who contributed immensely towards the development of mountaineering in India. His expeditions and efforts have inspired many young mountaineers in India. Today, mountaineering is a popular sport in India, and Gurdial Singh’s efforts have played a significant role in making it so.

Gurdial Singh’s passing is a great loss to the mountaineering community in India. However, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of mountaineers in India. He will always be remembered as a true pioneer and a legend of Indian mountaineering.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Legendary climber Gurdial dies at 99/