Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dies at Age 83

Legendary Singer Tina Turner Passes Away at 83 After a Long Illness

Introduction

Legendary vocalist Tina Turner has passed away after a battle with a long illness, her publicist confirms. She was aged 83.

Early Life and Career

Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee. She became famous in the 1960s as the singer of the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue, but she later found massive success as a solo artist. With her music and inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations.

Global Hits and Achievements

Global hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Private Dancer,” and “The Best,” helped her achieve more than 180 million albums sold, 12 Grammy Awards, and over three decades of sold-out stadium tours around the world.

Condolences from Industry Leaders

There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Her family asks for privacy at this difficult time, while BMG and Warner Music have shared their condolences. BMG shared its condolences as the custodian of Tina Turner’s music interests. “There will only ever be one Tina Turner,” adds BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch. Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music at Warner Music Group continues, adding, “All of us at Warner Music are deeply saddened by the passing of the one and only Tina Turner. A global icon and trailblazer, instantly recognizable by her incredible voice and inimitable style, she was one of the greatest stars of all time.”

Legacy

“Even after the countless awards, 180 million album sales, the record-breaking tours, and unforgettable acting roles, Tina will be remembered most through the sheer joy of her music. So powerful is her extraordinary, universal appeal that there is no doubt she will continue to influence generations to come. She stands at the epitome of artistic self-empowerment. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her husband Erwin Bach, family, friends, and countless fans around the world.”

Conclusion

Tina Turner was a music icon who inspired generations with her powerful voice and electrifying performances. Her global hits and achievements are a testament to her talent and hard work. She will be deeply missed by her fans, family, and the music industry. Rest in peace, Tina Turner.

News Source : Digital Music News

Source Link :Legendary Vocalist Tina Turner Has Passed Away — Aged 83/