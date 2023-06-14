Dead – Death – Obituary News : IIIT-Basara student commits suicide; family suspects foul play, case filed.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

17-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide in Telangana’s Rajiv Gandhi University

A 17-year-old female student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Basara, Telangana allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. The university is also known as IIIT-Basara. The officials confirmed the news that the student was found hanging in a washroom in the administrative building of the institute. The victim was a first-year student pursuing a pre-university course (PUC) in physics.

After taking her physics exam, the student did not come out of the washroom for over half an hour. Suspecting something amiss, the staff went in to check and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta. The staff immediately took her to the government hospital in Nirmal where she was declared dead on arrival. According to sources, the student was under severe mental stress.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. This is the third suicide case in RGUKT in the last year. The university administration has expressed deep regret over the incident and has urged students to come forward and seek help if they are facing any difficulties or mental stress.

Incidents of Student Suicides on the Rise in India

Incidents of student suicides in India have been on the rise in recent years, with increasing academic pressure and stress being cited as one of the major reasons. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), more than 10,000 students in India committed suicide in 2019. The report also stated that the number of student suicides has been increasing at an average rate of 8% every year.

The education system in India has come under scrutiny for putting too much pressure on students to perform well in exams, which has resulted in a rise in stress levels among students. The pressure to secure a good rank or score in competitive exams has led to students taking extreme steps such as committing suicide. In many cases, students do not feel comfortable sharing their problems with their parents or teachers, which leads to them suffering in silence and eventually taking drastic steps.

The issue of student suicides needs to be addressed urgently by the education system and society as a whole. Apart from providing academic support, schools and universities need to provide mental health support to students and create awareness about the importance of seeking help when facing mental stress. Parents and teachers also need to be more vigilant and observant of the students’ behavior and take appropriate measures to help them cope with stress.

Conclusion

The incident of the 17-year-old student committing suicide in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies is a tragic reminder of the increasing stress levels among students in India. The education system needs to address this problem urgently and provide students with the necessary support to cope with stress and mental health issues. It is time for us to create a safe and supportive environment for our students, where they can excel academically without compromising their mental and physical well-being.

