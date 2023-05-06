Dead – Death – Obituary News : IIT-B student gets bail in suicide abetment case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Special Court Grants Bail to IIT-Bombay Student Accused of Abetting Suicide

Arman Khatri, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay who was arrested for abetting a batch mate’s suicide on February 12, has been granted bail by a special court. The court was set up under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and has asked Khatri to follow certain conditions.

Bail Conditions

The special court has instructed Khatri not to make any inducement or threat to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade them from disclosing the facts to the court or any police officer or tamper with the evidence. Additionally, Khatri is restrained from leaving Mumbai without permission. To secure his release, Khatri had to post a personal bond of ₹25,000 and one or more sureties of the same amount.

Khatris Claims

Khatri maintains that the IIT-B committee established to probe the suicide did not find anything against him. Even Powai police, who investigated the death, ruled out foul play, he said, adding that he was falsely implicated in the case. In the last hearing, the special investigation team had told the court that the IIT-B committee did not conduct a proper inquiry as it only spoke to two of the victim’s friends over the phone to find out what had happened. Their statements were not recorded nor was any formal record of the inquiry maintained.

The Victim

The 18-year-old first-year chemical engineering student jumped from the seventh floor of his hostel on February 12. Some students and a security guard took him to the hospital on campus where doctors declared him brought dead. The victim’s family members initially did not suspect foul play. However, on February 16, when a Powai police team went to their residence in Ahmedabad, the family alleged that the deceased was a victim of caste discrimination.

SIT Investigation

On February 24, the state government set up a three-member SIT headed by Lakhmi Gautam, joint commissioner of police, crime branch. The SIT, on March 3, found a purported suicide note in the victim’s room. The note supposedly said, “Arman has killed me.”

Arrest of Khatri

Khatri was arrested on April 9 after police said their investigations revealed that the victim had made an adverse comment on his religion and Khatri allegedly threatened him with a paper cutter, saying that he would not spare him. The chemical engineering student thereafter died by suicide, investigators claimed.

Final Thoughts

While the court has granted Arman Khatri bail, this case highlights the need for thorough investigations and proper inquiries. The victim’s family initially did not suspect foul play, but later alleged caste discrimination. The IIT-B committee did not conduct a proper inquiry, and the SIT found a purported suicide note in the victim’s room. The investigation and court proceedings will likely continue in the coming months.

News Source : Charul Shah

Source Link :IIT-B student accused of abetting batch mate’s suicide granted bail | Latest News India/