Dead – Death – Obituary News : IIT-Bombay Student Darshan Solanki Suicide: Chargesheet Filed

IIT-Bombay Suicide: Chargesheet Filed Naming Classmate as Accused

The Special Investigating Team of the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has filed a 473-page chargesheet in the case of IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki’s suicide. The chargesheet, filed before the Special SC/ST Court, names Solanki’s classmate, Arman Khatri, as an accused in the case. The police have filed charges under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506(2) (threat) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3(2) (V), 3(2) (Va) of the Scheduled Castes And Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Solanki, a first-year chemical engineering student at IIT-Bombay, jumped off from the seventh floor of his hostel building on February 12. The incident led to protests and demands for police investigation into the reasons behind the Dalit student’s suicide. A Special Investigation Team headed by the joint commissioner (crime) of the Mumbai Police was formed to investigate the case. On April 9, the SIT arrested Khatri under the IPC charge of abetment to suicide and under various sections of the SC/ST Act. He had been granted bail in the case.

Two months after the suicide, police had recovered a one-line note from Solanki’s room that said: “Arman has killed me”. There are 55 witnesses in the case, out of which 14 are students, mostly from the same floor of the hostel where Solanki used to stay. Seven professors and associate professors have also been made witnesses. The police have annexed WhatsApp chats between Solanki, Khatri and a few others. A paper cutter that Khatri allegedly used to give an indirect threat to Solanki has also been seized.

Solanki’s chat with Khatri showed that the former was apologising for the communal remarks he had made, and he had told the accused that he was leaving Mumbai. The accused, according to a witness, told Solanki that if he leaves Mumbai then “I will come wherever you go”. After that, Solanki was scared. The police are making a case that these events led to his suicide. The statements of the teachers have been included in relation to the exams and marks of Solanki.

The chargesheet has been filed under the SC/ST Act, which highlights the caste angle in the case. The family of the deceased had earlier alleged that Solanki was harassed over his caste. His father had also written to the SIT, asking them to probe the caste discrimination faced by his son. The police are now investigating if there was any caste-based discrimination involved in the case.

The IIT-Bombay student’s suicide had sparked outrage across the country, with people taking to social media to express their grief and demand justice for the deceased. The chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch is a step towards bringing closure to the case and ensuring that justice is served. It is important that the investigation is conducted thoroughly and all the facts are brought to light. The case has once again highlighted the need to address the issue of caste discrimination in educational institutions and the society at large. It is time to take concrete steps to address this issue and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

News Source : Mustafa Shaikh

Source Link :SIT files Chargesheet in IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki suicide case/