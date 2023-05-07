Dead – Death – Obituary News : IIT-Bombay student granted bail in suicide case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Case of Arman Khatri and the Need for Mental Health Support in India’s Academic Culture

The Case

On March 25, 2023, a student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, allegedly took his own life. A month later, Arman Khatri, another student at the institute, was arrested for abetting the suicide. However, on May 7, 2023, a special SC/ST court granted Khatri bail in connection with the case.

Khatri had been booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The latter is a law designed to prevent discrimination against members of India’s marginalized communities, such as Dalits and Adivasis. It is unclear at this time whether Khatri’s alleged involvement in the suicide had any connection to the victim’s caste or tribal identity.

The Issue

The case has garnered significant attention, as it has shed light on the issue of mental health among students in India’s highly competitive academic environment. Students at IITs and other top institutes are under immense pressure to excel academically, and this can take a toll on their mental health. In recent years, there have been several cases of students at these institutes taking their own lives.

The Need for Support

The issue has prompted calls for greater support for students’ mental health and well-being. Some have suggested that the institutes should provide more counseling services, while others have called for a more fundamental rethinking of the academic culture at these institutions.

A Complex Issue

The case of Arman Khatri and the suicide of his fellow student at IIT Bombay is a tragic reminder of the need to prioritize mental health and well-being in India’s academic culture. While it remains to be seen what the outcome of the case will be, it is clear that this is a deeply complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach to address.

Providing Counseling Services

One approach that has been suggested is to provide more counseling services for students. This could include hiring additional counselors, providing students with access to online counseling services, and offering workshops and seminars on mental health and well-being.

Rethinking Academic Culture

Another approach is to rethink the academic culture at these institutions. This could involve reducing the emphasis on grades and test scores, and instead focusing on a more holistic approach to education. It could also involve creating a more supportive and inclusive environment for students, where they feel valued and supported.

Conclusion

The case of Arman Khatri and the suicide of his fellow student at IIT Bombay is a tragic reminder of the need to prioritize mental health and well-being in India’s academic culture. While providing counseling services and rethinking the academic culture are important steps, it is clear that this is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach to address. By working together, we can create a more supportive and inclusive academic environment for all students.

News Source : Riya Patel

Source Link :A month on, IIT-Bombay student gets bail in suicide case/