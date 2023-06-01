Dead – Death – Obituary News : IIT Bombay student’s suicide linked to caste discrimination: Chargesheet

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student’s Suicide Highlights Caste-Based Discrimination at IIT Bombay

The suicide of a first-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), Darshan Solanki, has shed light on the issue of caste-based discrimination on the institute’s campus. According to a chargesheet filed by the city police before a special court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), Solanki had told his mother about the discrimination he faced from his fellow students. The chargesheet also alleges that a fellow student, Arman Khatri, abetted the suicide by threatening Solanki’s life.

Details of the Case

Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad and was studying BTech (Chemical) at IITB, allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of a hostel building on the campus on February 12, just a day after his semester exams ended. He died on the spot. The chargesheet, which was filed on Tuesday, claims that Khatri had threatened Solanki’s life after the latter spoke ‘offensively’ about the religion. Solanki’s mother, in her statement to the police, said that her son had told her about the caste-based discrimination on the campus during a telephonic conversation in December last year. He had also mentioned it during his visit to his family in January.

According to Solanki’s aunt, he had spoken about enjoying his studies but had also mentioned that some students and friends would tell him that he was getting a free education. The chargesheet included statements from 55 witnesses, including some students and professors.

Response from Authorities

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has scheduled a hearing in the case on June 1. The investigation officer, Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai police commissioner, IIT-B director, Maharashtra chief secretary, and the Mumbai suburban collector have been invited to the hearing. The hearing has been initiated based on a complaint by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), which has described Solanki’s suicide as an institutional murder.

Conclusion

The suicide of Darshan Solanki has brought the issue of caste-based discrimination on the IITB campus to the forefront. The chargesheet filed by the police and the NCSC hearing indicate that the authorities are taking the matter seriously. It is essential to address discrimination in educational institutions and create a safe and inclusive environment for all students irrespective of their background.

News Source : ABP News Bureau

Source Link :IIT Bombay Student Who Died By Suicide Had Earlier Informed His Mother About Caste-Based Discrimination: Chargesheet/