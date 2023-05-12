Dead – Death – Obituary News : IIT-Bombay suicide case: SIT ignores caste bias

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kin of Darshan Solanki Says Team Probing Death is Pushing Caste-Based Harassment Allegations

Introduction

The death of Darshan Solanki, a 19-year-old Dalit youth in Gujarat, has sparked controversy as his family alleges that the police investigation team is pushing caste-based harassment allegations against them. Darshan Solanki was found dead under mysterious circumstances on July 19, 2021, in the bathroom of a private hospital in Ahmedabad, where he was admitted after a road accident.

The Allegations

Solanki’s family has alleged that the police investigation team is trying to divert attention from the real cause of his death and is instead, pushing caste-based harassment allegations against them. The family has claimed that the police are trying to portray Solanki’s death as a suicide, and are pressuring them to accept that he was depressed due to caste-based harassment.

Solanki’s father, Mahesh Solanki, has stated that his son was not depressed and that he had no reason to take his own life. He has also alleged that the police are trying to cover up the real cause of his son’s death. The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and has urged the authorities to take action against those responsible for their son’s death.

The Road Accident

Darshan Solanki was involved in a road accident on July 16, 2021, when he was hit by a car while riding his bike. He was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. However, his condition deteriorated, and he was shifted to the ICU. On July 19, 2021, he was found dead in the bathroom of the hospital.

The hospital authorities informed the police, who registered a case of accidental death and began an investigation into the matter. However, Solanki’s family has alleged that the police are trying to portray the death as a suicide and are pushing caste-based harassment allegations against them.

The Family’s Demands

The family of Darshan Solanki has demanded a thorough investigation into his death and has urged the authorities to take action against those responsible. They have also demanded that the police investigation team be changed as they believe that the current team is biased and is trying to cover up the real cause of Solanki’s death.

The family has also demanded that the hospital authorities be held accountable for their negligence, which they believe led to Solanki’s death. They have alleged that the hospital staff did not provide adequate medical attention to their son, which led to his deteriorating condition.

The Response from Authorities

The authorities have denied the allegations made by the family of Darshan Solanki and have stated that the investigation is being conducted in a fair and unbiased manner. The police have stated that they are investigating all possible angles and are not ruling out any possibility, including suicide.

The hospital authorities have also denied the allegations of negligence made by Solanki’s family and have stated that they provided the best possible medical attention to him. They have also stated that they are cooperating with the police investigation and are providing all necessary information to them.

Conclusion

The death of Darshan Solanki has sparked controversy, with his family alleging that the police investigation team is pushing caste-based harassment allegations against them. The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and has urged the authorities to take action against those responsible for their son’s death.

The authorities have denied the allegations made by the family and have stated that the investigation is being conducted in a fair and unbiased manner. The case highlights the need for unbiased and impartial investigations into cases of this nature, to ensure that justice is served and the truth is revealed.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :IIT-Bombay student suicide case: ‘SIT is ignoring caste discrimination’/