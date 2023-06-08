Dead – Death – Obituary News : IIT Kharagpur student’s death ruled as homicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

IIT Kharagpur Student Faizan Ahmed’s Death Ruled as Homicide

Background

In October 2022, Faizan Ahmed, a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room. Initially, the university officials declared it as a suicide case, but his family, friends, and mates demanded a thorough investigation to find out the actual cause of his death.

Justice Served

Recently, the Calcutta High Court observed that Faizan Ahmed’s death was a homicide, and the investigating agency in the case will be decided in the next hearing. This crucial development came after the second autopsy report was submitted in court, which concluded that it was a case of Hematoma.

Demand for Justice

The family, friends, and mates of Faizan Ahmed have been continuously demanding justice to be served to him for which the case must be investigated as a homicide, not a suicide case. Finally, their demand has been heard, and justice is being served.

Faizan Ahmed – A Promising Student

Faizan Ahmed was a promising student at IIT Kharagpur and a member of the Aerial Robotics and RoboSoccer teams. His untimely death has left his family, friends, and mates devastated and seeking justice.

Initial Investigation

The officials of the university claimed that it was a case of suicide, but the first autopsy report could not determine the actual cause of Faizan Ahmed’s death. This led to suspicion among his family and friends, who believed it was a homicide.

Retired Forensic Expert’s Report

Ajay Kumar Gupta, a retired forensic expert, was instructed by the Calcutta High Court to prepare a report after watching the video of the scene. He concluded that it was a case of Hematoma, which was in line with the second autopsy report’s findings.

Current Status

Faizan Ahmed’s corpse was exhumed from Dibrugarh and taken to Calcutta Medical College Hospital, where the second autopsy was performed on May 27. The investigation is ongoing, and the investigating agency will be decided in the next hearing.

Conclusion

The ruling of the Calcutta High Court that Faizan Ahmed’s death was a homicide brings some relief to his family, friends, and mates, who have been seeking justice for months. The investigation is ongoing, and we hope that justice will be served, and the culprits will be punished.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :Faizan Ahmed Homicide, IIT Kharagpur student death was ‘homicide’: Second autopsy report/