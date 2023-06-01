Dead – Death – Obituary News : “IIT Student Commits Suicide Due to Caste-Based Behaviour of Friends”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Mumbai’s IIT Campus: First-Year Student Found Dead

On February 12, 2023, a first-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai, Mumbai, was found dead in the hostel of the institute’s seventh floor. The student, identified as Darshan Solanki, had reportedly committed suicide by jumping from his hostel room. According to the police report, the student had been under investigation for allegedly committing a caste-based crime, which was reported to his family, leading to his tragic death.

The investigation had been initiated by the institute’s administration after several complaints were received from fellow students about Solanki’s behavior towards his classmates. Following the complaints, the institute’s security personnel had detained Solanki and questioned him about his actions. During the questioning, he reportedly admitted to having knowledge of his caste and expressed remorse for his behavior towards his classmates.

The caste-based crime was reported to the police and the matter was taken up by the local court. As per the police report, Solanki was charged with committing an offence under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which is a special law enacted to prevent atrocities against members of these castes. The case was still under investigation at the time of Solanki’s death.

The police report further stated that Solanki had made several phone calls to his family before committing suicide, during which he reportedly expressed his regret for his actions and stated that he was unable to handle the pressure of the investigation. His family had also disclosed that he had been suffering from depression and had been undergoing treatment for the same.

In a statement issued by the institute’s administration, they expressed their condolences to Solanki’s family and friends and assured that they would provide all necessary support and assistance to the family during this difficult time. The institute also reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all students and faculty members.

The tragic incident has once again brought to light the issue of caste-based discrimination in India’s educational institutions. Despite the existence of laws to prevent such discrimination, incidents of caste-based violence and discrimination continue to occur. The need for a more effective implementation of the laws and a greater awareness of the issue among students and faculty members cannot be stressed enough.

It is incumbent upon educational institutions to create a safe and inclusive environment for all students, irrespective of their caste, religion, or any other social identity. The tragic death of Darshan Solanki is a reminder that more needs to be done to ensure that no student feels marginalized or discriminated against in any way. The onus is on all stakeholders to work towards creating a more equitable and just society, where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

Caste-based Discrimination Mental Health in Students Social Stigma Suicide Prevention Campus Culture

News Source : C.Vaidyanathan, Sub-Editor

Source Link :Friends’ Behaviour Changed Over Caste, IIT student committed suicide,/