Dead – Death – Obituary News : IIT student granted bail in suicide case after a month

IIT Bombay Student Accused of Abetting Suicide Granted Bail

A special SC/ST court in Mumbai has granted bail to 19-year-old Arman Khatri, an IIT Bombay student accused of abetting the suicide of another student. The bail conditions require Khatri to attend the Powai police station (SIT) every Monday and Tuesday between 11 am and 1 pm until the chargesheet is filed, and he has been warned not to make any inducement or threat to any person connected to the case, tamper with the evidence, leave Mumbai without court permission or commit any similar offence. The FIR was filed under Section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide and also under the section for criminal intimidation, as well as various offences alleged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Prosecution Submissions

The prosecution had earlier submitted that a message retrieved from the phone of the deceased student, Fathima Latheef Solanki, revealed that he had profusely apologised to Khatri for making communal remarks and also told him he was leaving the city, but instead of accepting the apology, the accused had threatened him with a paper cutter in the days leading to the suicide. The prosecution said this showed Solanki was troubled and distressed because of the accused. Opposing Khatri’s bail plea, the prosecution submitted that he may try to influence witnesses. Solanki’s parents did not come before the court to oppose Khatri’s bail plea.

Khatri’s Defence

Khatri’s lawyer submitted that there are no direct or indirect allegations against Khatri. The bail plea said neither Solanki’s parents have complained about Khatri nor have they said Solanki had complained he had threatened him. The plea said college authorities had already given Khatri a clean chit and so had Powai police, the first to investigate the case. In March, an interim report submitted by an IIT-B panel ruled out caste discrimination against Solanki.

Conclusion

The bail granted to Arman Khatri has attracted controversy, with many people taking to social media to express their disappointment and anger. Some have questioned whether the special SC/ST court was justified in granting bail in a case involving allegations under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Others have expressed concern about the message that the bail sends to victims of caste-based discrimination and harassment. The case highlights the importance of addressing issues of discrimination and harassment in educational institutions and workplaces, and the need for effective mechanisms to prevent and redress such incidents.

