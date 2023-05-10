Dead – Death – Obituary News : IITB student Arman Khatri granted bail in Mumbai court

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mere Allegations in Suicide Note Not Enough to Prove Abetment, says Mumbai Court

A Mumbai court has granted bail to Arman Khatri, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), who was accused of abetting the suicide of his fellow student, Darshan Solanki. Solanki allegedly jumped off the seventh floor of a hostel building on IITB campus in suburban Powai on February 12, a day after the semester exams ended. A special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police found a one-line note from Solanki’s room three weeks later, which said, “Arman has killed me.” The police claimed that Khatri had threatened to kill Solanki with a paper cutter after he had spoken offensively about Khatri’s Muslim religion. However, Khatri claimed that he had no connection with the alleged offence and that he was arrested on suspicion, almost two months after the incident.

The court, in its order on Saturday, said that mere allegations in a suicide note would not be sufficient to conclude that the accused had committed the offence of abetment. The court also said that there was nothing on record to show that Khatri was harassing Solanki on the ground of caste discrimination or had instigated him to commit suicide. The court granted Khatri bail, stating that no justified ground was made out for his further detention.

The court had perused the papers on record and found that the investigation officer had recorded the statements of witnesses and seized a paper cutter at the instance of the accused. The statements revealed that the deceased had repeatedly apologised to the accused for his comment on the religion of the accused. The court said that except for one incident of showing the paper cutter to the deceased by the accused, there was nothing on record to show that the accused had instigated Solanki to commit suicide.

The court also said that except for Khatri’s name, there was no reference in the suicide note to any act or incident that alleged that Khatri had committed any wilful act of omission or intentional aid or instigated Solanki to commit suicide. The court observed that mere allegations in the suicide note that the applicant was responsible for Solanki’s death would not be sufficient to conclude that the applicant had committed the offence of abetment.

In conclusion, the court’s decision highlights the need for strong evidence in cases of abetment. Mere allegations in a suicide note cannot be the sole basis for accusing someone of abetment. The court’s order also emphasises the importance of conducting a thorough investigation before arresting and detaining someone on suspicion of abetment. The court’s decision is a reminder that justice must be served, but it must be served with a fair and impartial process.

News Source : Press Trust of India

Source Link :Mumbai Court grants bail to IITB student Arman Khatri who was accused of abetment/