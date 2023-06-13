Dead – Death – Obituary News : Illinois Funeral for Amelia Mazeikis, Remembering Her Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Amelia Mazeikis Obituary, Death Cause

Tragic News for Schaumburg High School Community

According to a statement released by Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 on Saturday night, both of the people who passed away in a three-vehicle collision that occurred in Hoffman Estates on Saturday morning were recent graduates of Schaumburg High School. The tragic news that Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela, both members of the Class of 2023 at Saxon High School, have passed away has a ripple effect throughout the school community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends, and we also offer our sincere condolences to all Schaumburg High School students, families, and staff,” Director of Communications Erin Holmes said. She also added that staff members from Student Services will be available beginning on Monday for anyone who requires support.

The Collision and Fatalities

The collision occurred at 8:52 a.m. close to the intersection of HIggins Road and Barrington Road. Hoffman Estates police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

Mazeikis, who was only 18 years old at the time, was found to be behind the wheel of one of the vehicles and was sent to the neighboring St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where she was later pronounced dead. A passenger in her vehicle, Tudela, was transported to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. Tudela’s death was confirmed there as well.

Two additional people who were involved in the collision were sent to hospitals for treatment of injuries, although it does not appear that their conditions are critical. The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team from the regional Major Case Assistance Team is providing assistance to the Hoffman Estates Police Department’s traffic division so that they can continue their investigation into the incident.

Possible Involvement of Alcohol

There have been no charges brought forward. The preliminary investigation, however, suggests that alcohol may have had a role in the incident, according to the police.

In Memory of Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela

The passing of Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela is a heartbreaking loss for their families, friends, and the Schaumburg High School community. As we mourn their passing, let us also remember their lives and the impact they had on those around them.

May their memories be a source of comfort and strength for those who knew and loved them.

