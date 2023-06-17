Dead – Death – Obituary News : Illinois Grad Eva Liu Dies After Being Pushed Down German Slope

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eva Liu Obituary – Death: University of Illinois Graduates, Eva Liu Died After Being Pushed Down Slope in Germany

The world was shocked by the news of the tragic death of Eva Liu, a recent graduate of the University of Illinois. Liu, along with her friend Kelsey Chang, was hiking at the Neuschwanstein castle in Germany when they were attacked. The perpetrator forced the two women down a high hill, leading to the death of Liu and serious injuries to Chang.

The Investigation

German authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the attack. They are appealing to the public for any photos or videos that may have been taken by witnesses. So far, they have received about a dozen photos, but they believe there were many more taken by tourists who were present during the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody following the attack. According to police spokesperson Holger Stabik, the perpetrator met the two women while hiking and persuaded them to use a footpath to an overlook. The suspect then attacked the younger of the two women and halted the elder woman as she tried to run to her aid. The perpetrator then choked her before throwing her down a slope.

The attacker then allegedly attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope as well. Both women were located by mountain rescue workers. Liu was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, where she later passed away.

The Victims

Eva Liu was just 21 years old when she tragically lost her life. She had recently graduated from the University of Illinois and was looking forward to a bright future. Her friend Kelsey Chang, who was also a recent graduate of the University of Illinois, was seriously injured in the attack but is now recovering in a hospital.

The Aftermath

The death of Eva Liu has left her family, friends, and the University of Illinois community in shock and mourning. The university released a statement expressing its condolences to the family and friends of Liu and offering support to those affected by the tragedy.

The attack has also raised questions about the safety of tourists in popular hiking areas. While such incidents are rare, it is important for travelers to be aware of their surroundings and take necessary precautions to avoid dangerous situations.

In Conclusion

The death of Eva Liu is a tragedy that has touched many lives. As the investigation continues, we can only hope that justice will be served and that her family and friends will find some comfort in the outpouring of support from around the world. Rest in peace, Eva Liu.

