Dead – Death – Obituary News : Illinois Hall of Fame Coach Chrisman Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Roger Beals: A Legend of Illinois High School Basketball

Illinois high school basketball lost a true legend on Tuesday night as former Chrisman basketball coach Roger Beals passed away at the age of 85. Beals was a revered figure in the state’s basketball community, having led the Cardinals to numerous successes during his coaching tenure from 1969 to 1992.

A Legacy of Excellence

Beals’ coaching record at Chrisman is nothing short of remarkable. Over the course of 23 seasons, he won a total of 541 games and never had a losing record. He led the Cardinals to two state finishes, a second place in 1985 and a third place in 1987. These achievements earned him a spot in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, where he will forever be remembered as one of the state’s greatest coaches.

Beals’ success was not simply measured by wins and losses, however. He was a beloved figure in his community, with many former players and colleagues speaking fondly of his impact on their lives. His dedication to his players went beyond the court and he was known for instilling values of hard work, discipline, and teamwork in all those he coached.

A Coach and a Mentor

Beals’ influence extended beyond the basketball court. He was a mentor to many of his players, offering guidance and support as they navigated the challenges of adolescence and young adulthood. His commitment to his players was one of the reasons why so many of them remained in touch with him long after their high school careers had ended.

Former player and assistant coach Rick Cross remembers Beals as a “father figure” who was always there to offer advice and guidance. “He was a role model for so many of us,” Cross said. “He taught us not only how to be good basketball players, but how to be good people.”

A Lasting Legacy

Beals’ impact on Illinois high school basketball cannot be overstated. His success on the court, combined with his unwavering commitment to his players, made him a beloved figure in the state’s basketball community. His legacy will live on through the countless players and coaches whose lives he touched.

Current Chrisman basketball coach Brad Oakley, who played for Beals in the 1980s, spoke of his admiration for his former coach. “He was a great coach, but he was an even better person,” Oakley said. “He had a way of making everyone feel special, and he truly cared about his players.”

Beals’ passing is a loss not only for the Chrisman community, but for the entire state of Illinois. He will be remembered as a coach, a mentor, and a friend to all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Final Farewell

As the Illinois high school basketball community mourns the loss of Roger Beals, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players and coaches. His dedication to his players, his commitment to excellence, and his unwavering love for the game will always be remembered.

Rest in peace, Coach Beals. Your impact on the game of basketball and on the lives of those you coached will never be forgotten.

Illinois high school football Legendary football coaches Chrisman High School athletics Coaching legacy in small towns Memorializing influential coaches

News Source : Brice Bement

Source Link :Chrisman and Illinois Hall of Fame coach passes away/