Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ilya Kabakov Passes Away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ilya Kabakov: A Tribute to One of Russia’s Most Influential Artists

On Saturday, the art world lost one of its most important figures as Ilya Kabakov passed away at the age of 89. Kabakov was known for his groundbreaking installations, which combined text, illustration, and abstract forms to create immersive environments that challenged viewers to question their perceptions of reality. Born in Ukraine in 1933, Kabakov spent much of his life in Moscow, where he worked as a book illustrator before becoming one of the leaders of the Moscow conceptualist movement in the 1970s and 80s.

Kabakov’s albums, which he created in collaboration with a group of fellow artists, were among his most influential works. These illustrated “stories” featured fictional characters living banal lives in impossible situations, often suspended in mid-air or floating through space. The texts, painted in perfect Soviet-era cursive, added an element of absurdity to the scenes, challenging viewers to question the meaning behind what they were seeing.

As Kabakov’s fame grew, he began to create larger and more elaborate installations, including the iconic “The Man Who Flew Into Space From His Apartment,” which featured a shabby Soviet-era apartment with an enormous hole in the ceiling. The installation, which was first shown in New York in 1988, propelled Kabakov to international success and helped to change the face of contemporary art.

Over the course of his career, Kabakov received numerous awards and accolades, including the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French Ministry of Culture in 1995 and the Commandeur De L’Ordre Des Arts Et Des Lettres in 2014. He was also the highest-paid Russian artist, with some of his works selling for millions of dollars at auction.

Despite his immense success, Kabakov remained humble and dedicated to his craft throughout his life. He and his wife and collaborator, Emilia, continued to create installations and artworks up until his death, with their most recent show, “Not Everyone Will Be Taken into the Future,” being exhibited in London, St. Petersburg, and Moscow in 2018-2019.

Kabakov’s legacy will undoubtedly live on in the art world, where his innovative approach to installation art continues to inspire new generations of artists. His passing is a great loss to the art community, but his influence will continue to be felt for many years to come.

In lieu of flowers, the Kabakov family has requested that donations be made to the Ship of Tolerance/Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation or to a local public library. A private funeral service will be held for Kabakov’s family, followed by a public memorial service in the coming weeks.

Ilya Kabakov biography Ilya Kabakov art style Ilya Kabakov famous works Ilya Kabakov Soviet era art Ilya Kabakov legacy in contemporary art

News Source : The Moscow Times

Source Link :Artist Ilya Kabakov Dies at Age 89/