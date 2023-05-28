Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ilya Kabakov, Soviet Union Critic, Dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ilya Kabakov, an artist known for his expansive works that sharply aimed at the imploded dreams of the Soviet Union, passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. Kabakov’s installations were explicitly critical of the state, making him a giant of the “unofficial” art scene of the Soviet Union, where he covertly produced work that existed beyond the mainstream. His works could not be shown in the Soviet Union, but they could be realized elsewhere. With the end of the Cold War, Kabakov found success in the West and ended up shifting art-making in Russia, where many artists have looked to his work for inspiration.

Kabakov’s breakthrough came in 1988, when he became an overnight success after opening a solo exhibition at Ronald Feldman Fine Arts in New York. The show he staged there, “Ten Characters,” was a grouping of installations that simulated the look of the 10-room communal apartment where Kabakov lived as a child. The exhibition was a critical success, and Kabakov became an international favorite. His installations expanded in size, and his works were exhibited in many international venues, including multiple editions of the Venice Biennale and one edition of Documenta, and in big surveys at institutions like the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C. and the Pushkin Museum in Moscow, where they had a retrospective in 2008.

Kabakov’s visions were unsparing, sad, and explicitly critical of the state, and were, in that way, quite unlike the government-approved art being made in the Soviet Union. As international favor for Kabakov grew, his installations expanded in size. Walking through his mostly vacant corridors lit only by hanging bulbs, one ultimately comes to the center, a room with nothing but rubble. The viewer is left to consider how this compares to professional photos of the Russian city of Berdyansk that are exhibited in the installation. Taken by his uncle, these pictures are the images of Russia the government may wish to show off.

Kabakov remained staunchly critical of Russia until the end; the obituary for him by TASS, Russia’s state-run news agency, noted that his foundation’s Facebook page is still banned in the country. Although he did not speak much about the war in Ukraine, Emilia did, calling it the “the most frightening of wars because since it seems possible that it could lead to all-out nuclear war” in an interview with the Art Newspaper in 2022. Despite the sourness of their art, the Kabakovs did periodically voice optimistic sentiments. In 2005, they launched a project called Ship of Tolerance, a wooden boat whose sails are covered in children’s drawings about tolerance.

Kabakov’s impact on the art world cannot be overstated. His installations opened up new possibilities for installation art and shifted the focus from the object to the environment in which it was presented. His works were critical of the state and exposed the failures of the Soviet Union, making him a giant of the “unofficial” art scene of the Soviet Union. His legacy will continue to inspire artists for generations to come.

