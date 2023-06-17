Dead – Death – Obituary News : Imam Hafiz Maulana of Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hafiz Maulana Muhammad Usman Naqshbandi: A Life Dedicated to Islamic Scholarship

Hafiz Maulana Muhammad Usman Naqshbandi, a renowned Islamic scholar, passed away on Saturday due to age-related complications. He was over 70 years old and had served the community for almost 50 years.

Hafiz Maulana was the Imam of Hyderabad Mecca Masjid, where he led prayers and delivered sermons to the faithful. He was known for his deep knowledge of the Quran and Hadith, and his ability to explain complex theological concepts in a simple and accessible manner.

Born in a family of scholars, Hafiz Maulana grew up in an environment that fostered a love for learning and a passion for Islamic studies. He memorized the Quran at a young age and went on to study at some of the most prestigious Islamic institutions in the world.

After completing his education, Hafiz Maulana returned to India and began teaching at various madrasas and Islamic centers. He soon gained a reputation as a gifted teacher and scholar, and his classes were always packed with eager students.

Over the years, Hafiz Maulana became a respected figure in the community, known for his piety, humility, and wisdom. He was often invited to speak at conferences and seminars, where he shared his insights on a wide range of topics, from Islamic law to spirituality.

But Hafiz Maulana was not just a scholar and teacher; he was also a community leader and activist. He played an active role in the Telangana agitation, which fought for the creation of a separate state for Telugu-speaking people in India. He was a close friend of the late Islamic scholar Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was a key figure in the Indian independence movement.

Hafiz Maulana’s contributions to the community were recognized by the Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, who expressed his condolences on his passing. The Chief Minister praised Hafiz Maulana’s services to the community and his friendship with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Hafiz Maulana’s passing is a great loss to the Islamic community in Hyderabad and beyond. He will be remembered for his dedication to Islamic scholarship, his commitment to social justice, and his unwavering faith in God.

As Muslims, we believe that death is not the end, but a transition to the next life. We pray that Allah grants Hafiz Maulana Muhammad Usman Naqshbandi eternal peace and rewards him for his good deeds. We also pray for his family and loved ones, that they may find comfort and solace in this difficult time.

In conclusion, Hafiz Maulana Muhammad Usman Naqshbandi was a shining example of what it means to be a true Muslim scholar and leader. He dedicated his life to the service of Allah and his community, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and inspired. May Allah bless him and grant him Jannah.

News Source : NewsTAP Bureau

Source Link :Hyderabad Mecca Masjid Imam Hafiz Maulana passes away/