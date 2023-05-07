Dead – Death – Obituary News : Imran Khan’s Party Rally Turns Fatal with Mob Lynching Over Blasphemy Charge

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Horrific Lynching of a Man Accused of Blasphemy at Imran Khan’s Rally in Pakistan

The brutal lynching of a man accused of blasphemy at a rally for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s party in the country’s ultra-conservative northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has once again highlighted the sensitivity of this issue in Pakistan. Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive and emotional issue in Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.

Video footage of the lynching has been widely shared on social media, showing a frenzied mob beating the man. Police were seen trying to stop the mob, but their efforts were in vain. The incident took place on Saturday in the Sawal Dher area of Mardan city. The man, identified as Nigar Alam, was asked to deliver the concluding prayer at the rally organised by Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party when the crowd took offence to his comments. He managed to flee the scene but a mob tracked him down to a relative’s house.

“A group of individuals climbed over the wall, barged inside, and beat him to death with sticks and batons,” said district police chief Najeeb-ur-Rehman. “The mob was so agitated that it became extremely challenging for the police to even recover the body,” he told AFP.

The PTI leader Imran Khan was not present at the rally, and party officials had no immediate comment on the incident. However, the incident has once again highlighted the issue of blasphemy in Pakistan. According to the Centre for Social Justice – an independent group advocating for the rights of minorities – more than 2,000 people have been accused of committing blasphemy since 1987, and at least 88 people have been killed by lynch mobs for similar allegations.

The issue of blasphemy is deeply ingrained in Pakistani society, and the mere accusation of blasphemy can lead to violence and even death. Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are among the strictest in the world, with the punishment for blasphemy being death. The laws have been used to target religious minorities in Pakistan, particularly Christians and Hindus, who are often falsely accused of blasphemy. The laws have also been used to settle personal vendettas and disputes.

The problem with Pakistan’s blasphemy laws is not just that they are being misused, but that they are being used to justify violence and murder. The laws have created a culture of impunity, where people can get away with committing acts of violence against those accused of blasphemy. The police are often complicit in these crimes, and the courts are unable or unwilling to prosecute those responsible.

The lynching of Nigar Alam is just the latest example of the dangerous consequences of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. The incident has once again highlighted the need for Pakistan to reform its blasphemy laws and to protect the rights of religious minorities. The government must take action to ensure that those responsible for this horrific crime are brought to justice and that the culture of impunity is ended.

Pakistan must also take steps to promote religious tolerance and to educate its citizens about the importance of respecting the beliefs of others. Only then can Pakistan hope to overcome the deep-seated intolerance and bigotry that has led to the tragic death of Nigar Alam and so many others accused of blasphemy.

In the end, the issue of blasphemy is not just a legal issue, but a moral one. Pakistan must decide whether it wants to be a society that values human life and respect for others, or a society that condones violence and murder in the name of religion. The choice is clear, and Pakistan must act now to make the right choice.

