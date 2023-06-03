Dead – Death – Obituary News : Incest tragedy: Zim girl pregnant by dad found dead, he commits suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Discovery in Makhanda: Father and Daughter Found Dead

In a small, tightly-knit community in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, an unsettling incident has sent shockwaves throughout its residents. The lifeless bodies of a 49-year-old Zimbabwean man and his 23-year-old pregnant daughter were tragically discovered, casting a dark cloud of mystery over the town. As the community grapples with this horrifying event, the local authorities have taken action by initiating a murder case and an inquest docket to unravel the truth.

Identifying the Victims

Despite the community’s desire for answers, both the police and the Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town have chosen to withhold the identities of the deceased individuals, adding an air of secrecy to the already distressing situation. The young woman’s body was found inside the bakery, the place where she and her father worked side by side. A bloodstain on her head raised suspicions, although no visible injuries were immediately apparent. Curiously, a week later, the lifeless body of her father was discovered hanging from a tree in close proximity to Worcester Street, sending shockwaves through the community once again. In order to shed light on the circumstances surrounding their deaths, a post-mortem examination has been scheduled to determine the causes.

A Disturbing Revelation

As details began to emerge, it was suggested that the man had engaged in sexual abuse against his own daughter, resulting in her pregnancy. This unsettling revelation has led many to speculate that these tragic events were the culmination of deep-seated anguish and despair. The Zimbabwean authorities, as well as the South African Zimbabwean community, are now left grappling with the immense weight of this sorrowful tragedy.

Police Investigation

Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, a spokesperson for the police, revealed that officers were initially dispatched to investigate a suspected suicide after a vigilant security officer made a harrowing discovery. Nkohli confirmed that the deceased individual was indeed a person of interest in the murder case, which unfolded at the bakery in Makhanda on a fateful Sunday, the 21st of May.

The Community’s Response

The veil of darkness shrouding this unfortunate incident has left the community yearning for answers, grappling with grief, and seeking solace in each other’s support. The investigation will continue, driven by the determination to uncover the truth behind this disturbing sequence of events that has forever altered the lives of those involved and left an indelible mark on the community of Makhanda.

News Source : Zw News Zimbabwe

Source Link :Zim girl impregnated by own father found dead at bakery, father then commits suicide in South Africa/