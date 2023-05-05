Dead – Death – Obituary News : Incident near school linked to student suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Viterbo University Confirms Police Presence Near Lincoln Middle School was Related to the Death of a College Student

On Wednesday morning, around 7:05 a.m., police responded to an incident on the 600 block of Ninth Street South, which was later confirmed to be related to the death of Javon Kunkel, a student in the Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program and track team member at Viterbo University. The news was confirmed by Viterbo University President, Richard Trietley, in an email sent to staff and students. Trietley shared that Kunkel had died by suicide, and his family wanted the community to know this information and to encourage anyone who may be struggling to seek support.

The news of Kunkel’s death was traumatic for some students, and Lincoln Middle School principal, Alex Hubing, shared a note with parents to inform them of the situation. Hubing assured parents that the school resource officer and other first responders were immediately on the scene to help usher students inside of the school building. Additional counseling support was also made available to students and staff following the traumatic event.

In honor of Kunkel, Viterbo University hosted a prayer service in San Damiano Chapel on Wednesday afternoon and shared campus ministry and counseling resources. Trietley reminded everyone to take time to care for themselves and their fellow V-Hawks during this difficult time and to seek help when needed.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and free resources are available to anyone in need. If you or someone you know is suffering from a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, reach out to the La Crosse County Health Department Mental Health Crisis Service at 608-784-HELP or call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988. In case of emergency, call 911.

It is important to remember that mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or background. It is crucial to seek help and support when needed and to look out for one another. Let us all take a moment to honor Javon Kunkel’s memory and to prioritize our mental health and well-being.

News Source : La Crosse Tribune

Source Link :‘Traumatic incident’ near La Crosse middle school related to Viterbo student’s suicide/