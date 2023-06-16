Dead – Death – Obituary News : Increase in Death Toll in Odisha Train Accident to 290

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Prakash admitted to hospital with serious injuries

The officials of the hospital have confirmed that Prakash has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. According to them, he has suffered serious injuries not only on his head but also on his legs due to an internal collision.

What happened to Prakash?

Prakash, a young man in his mid-twenties, was on his way home from work when he met with an accident. He was riding his bike when he collided with another vehicle on the road. As a result, he suffered serious injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The extent of Prakash’s injuries

The hospital authorities have revealed that Prakash has suffered injuries not only on his head but also on his legs. The injuries he suffered are quite severe, and he is in a delicate condition. The doctors are doing their best to stabilize him, but his condition remains critical.

Prakash’s treatment at the hospital

Prakash has been admitted to the hospital, and the doctors are working hard to save his life. He is being given the best possible treatment, and the hospital staff is doing their utmost to ensure that he recovers as soon as possible.

The importance of road safety

This incident is a reminder of the importance of road safety. It is crucial to follow traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents. Prakash’s accident could have been prevented if he had worn a helmet and followed traffic rules. It is essential to take road safety seriously and ensure that we do not put ourselves and others in danger.

Conclusion

Prakash’s accident is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents. We must take road safety seriously and ensure that we do not put ourselves and others in danger. We wish Prakash a speedy recovery and hope that he returns to his normal life soon.

News Source : Madan Tiwari

Source Link :ओडिशा रेल हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या में इजाफा, अब तक 290 की मौत/