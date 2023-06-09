Dead – Death – Obituary News : Independence Fighter Lim Kean Chye Passes Away at 103

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malaysian Independence Fighter Lim Kean Chye Passes Away at 103

Malaysia has lost one of its founding members of the Malayan Democratic Union as Lim Kean Chye passed away on June 9 at the age of 103. Lim, a Cambridge-educated lawyer, was a key figure in the fight for Malaya and Singapore’s independence from British rule.

Lim’s political career saw him at the forefront of “left-wing” politics and a member of the All-Malaya Council of Joint Action (AMCJA). In 1947, he worked with AMCJA to draft the People’s Constitutional Proposals for Malaya, which became the basis for independence.

Lim was the son of Lim Cheng Ean, another Cambridge-trained lawyer and a legislative councillor in the 1930s. He was also the grandson of Phuah Hin Leong. His family has stated that there will not be a funeral, wake, or any ceremony as Lim did not like fuss. Instead, there will be a private cremation with close family members.

Lim’s daughter, Lim Miao Yiong, has stated that she returned to Penang 10 days ago when her father’s health began to deteriorate. He had a pacemaker installed 10 years ago and had been frail in recent days. Lim is survived by his widow, daughters Miao Ling and Miao Yiong, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

According to lawyer Cecil Rajendra, Lim had contracted COVID-19, but his passing was due to multiple health conditions, given his weakened state. Lim’s passing is a great loss for Malaysia, as he was a stalwart in the fight for independence and left behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

Lim’s life was dedicated to fighting for a free and independent Malaya, and his contributions were invaluable in achieving that goal. He was a testament to the strength and perseverance of the human spirit, and his legacy will always be remembered. His passing is a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for Malaysia’s independence and the continued need to uphold and protect the values and freedoms they fought for.

Malaysia has lost a hero, but his legacy will remain for generations to come. Lim Kean Chye will always be remembered as a fighter for freedom and independence, a man who dedicated his life to the betterment of his country and his people. Rest in peace, Lim Kean Chye, and thank you for your service to Malaysia.

News Source : Opalyn Mok

Source Link :Former Penang politician, independence fighter Lim Kean Chye dies aged 103/