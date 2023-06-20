Dead – Death – Obituary News : India Heatwave: 200 Deaths Reported in 3 States

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: Car Melts, People Admitted to Hospital

The state of Uttar Pradesh is currently facing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to over 45 degrees Celsius in some areas. The extreme heat has caused a number of issues, including melting of cars and people being admitted to hospitals due to heat-related illnesses.

Deaths Caused by Heatwave

One of the most concerning issues caused by the heatwave is the number of deaths that have occurred. In a single district, Ballia, 69 people have died due to the extreme heat. This is a serious concern and highlights the importance of taking precautions to stay safe during heatwaves.

Melting Cars

The extreme heat has also caused some unusual occurrences, such as cars melting on the roads. In the city of Lucknow, a car was seen melting due to the high temperature. This is a rare sight and highlights the severity of the heatwave.

People Admitted to Hospitals

Another issue caused by the heatwave is the number of people being admitted to hospitals due to heat-related illnesses. Many people are suffering from heat exhaustion, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses. It is important to take precautions to avoid these illnesses, such as drinking plenty of water, staying in cool areas, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun.

Precautions to Take During Heatwaves

It is important to take precautions during heatwaves to avoid heat-related illnesses and other issues. Some of the precautions you can take include:

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun

Stay in cool areas, such as air-conditioned rooms

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day

Conclusion

The heatwave in Uttar Pradesh is a serious concern, with deaths, melting cars, and hospitalizations being reported. It is important to take precautions to stay safe during heatwaves, such as drinking plenty of water, staying in cool areas, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun. By taking these precautions, we can avoid heat-related illnesses and other issues caused by extreme heat.

News Source : एबीपी माझा वेब टीम

Source Link :Heatwave in India: यूपी-बिहारमध्ये जीवघेणी उष्णता; तीन राज्यांमध्ये आतापर्यंत 200 जणांचा मृत्यू!/