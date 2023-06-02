Dead – Death – Obituary News : India Train Crash Leaves Over 200 Dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes India as Two Passenger Trains Collide, Leaving 207 Dead and 900 Injured

On Friday, a devastating rail accident occurred in the Indian state of Odisha, resulting in the death of at least 207 people and injuring 900 others. This incident marks the deadliest rail accident in India in over a decade, leading to a state of shock and grief across the nation.

The collision occurred when two passenger trains, the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Express and the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express, collided head-on in the town of Khatauli. The force of the impact resulted in several carriages being derailed and crushed, trapping passengers inside. Rescue and recovery teams immediately swarmed the area, working tirelessly to extract survivors and bodies from the wreckage.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest that it may have been caused by human error. The driver of the Utkal Express reportedly overshot a signal, leading to the collision. Anil Saxena, a spokesperson for the Indian Railways, stated that the accident is “clearly a case of negligence” and that “there will be an inquiry, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

The Indian Railways, which is one of the world’s largest railway networks, has been criticized in the past for its lack of safety measures. Accidents are not uncommon, with derailments and collisions occurring on a regular basis. In fact, just last year, a similar incident occurred in the state of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the death of over 100 people.

The Indian government has vowed to improve the safety of its railway system, but progress has been slow. The railway network is outdated and underfunded, with many trains operating on antiquated tracks and carriages. The lack of investment in safety measures and infrastructure has resulted in a system that is prone to accidents and mishaps.

As India mourns the loss of so many lives, questions are being raised about the government’s response to the tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter, stating that he was “extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express.” He also announced a compensation package for the families of the deceased and those injured in the accident.

However, some critics have argued that the government’s response is not enough. They point out that compensation does not bring back the lives lost or prevent future accidents. They are calling for a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and for the government to take swift action to improve the safety of the railway network.

The tragedy in Odisha serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in infrastructure and safety measures. As India continues to modernize and develop, it must prioritize the safety of its citizens. The Indian Railways, in particular, must be overhauled to ensure that accidents like this do not happen again. The lives of hundreds of people are at stake, and it is the responsibility of the government to protect them.

News Source : The Japan Times

Source Link :At least 207 dead in massive India train crash with toll expected to increase/