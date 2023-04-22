Dead – Death – Obituary News : Indian actor Mammootty’s mother Fatima Panaparambil dies, receives tributes

Mammootty’s mother, Fatima Panaparambil, has passed away. The Indian actor is receiving tributes in her honor.

Huge Loss for Actor Mammootty and his Family as his Mother Passes Away

The news of the passing of Fathima Ismail, the mother of legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty, has brought immense sorrow to the family, leaving them devastated. The news has spread like wildfire on the internet, with fans offering their condolences to the family during this trying time. Losing a family member is always a heartbreaking experience, irrespective of their age or accomplishments. The family is going through a tough time at the moment, trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

Fathima Ismail breathed her last on April 21 at a private hospital in Kochi, where she had been undergoing treatment for age-related health issues. She was 93. The funeral will take place at Juma Masjid in Chembu, Vaikom, later in the day. Fathima Ismail is survived by her daughters Ameena, Sauda, and Shafeena, and sons Zakkaria and actor Ibrahim Kutty. The news of her passing drew condolences from many, including MP Shashi Tharoor, who expressed his grief on social media.

Mammootty, born Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, is a famous Indian film actor and producer known for his work in Malayalam cinema. Born on September 7, 1951, he has acted in more than 400 films in his career spanning over five decades. He is also known for his work in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English movies. He has won several awards, including thirteen Filmfare Awards South, seven Kerala State Film Awards, and three National Film Awards. He was awarded the Padma Shri award by the Indian government in 1998 for his contribution to cinema. Recently, in 2022, he received the Kerala Prabha Award, the second-highest honor given by the Kerala government.

Mammootty made his acting debut in the 1971 Malayalam film ‘Anubhavangal Paalichakal.’ In 1981, he won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for his role in ‘Ahimsa.’ Over the next ten years, he featured in some of the biggest commercial hits in Malayalam cinema, including ‘Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu,’ ‘Aa Raathri,’ and ‘New Delhi.’

The news of Fathima Ismail’s passing has deeply affected Mammootty’s family, friends, and fans. As a tribute to the bereaved family, condolences continue to pour in over social media. Mammootty’s mother’s passing is a huge loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during these tough times.