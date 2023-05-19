Dead – Death – Obituary News : Indian female mountaineer dies at Everest Base Camp

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Indian Mountaineer Dies at Mt. Everest Base Camp

A 59-year-old Indian mountaineer, Suzanne Leopoldina Jesus, died at the base camp of Mt. Everest in Nepal on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Suzanne was attempting to set a new world record by becoming Asia’s first woman on a pacemaker to scale Mt. Everest. However, she fell ill during the acclimatization exercises at the base camp and was admitted to a hospital in Lukla town. She was airlifted and taken to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, she passed away.

Forced to Abandon the Attempt

Suzanne was fitted with a pacemaker, and after failing to maintain a normal speed during the acclimatization exercise and showing difficulty climbing, she was asked to abandon the attempt to summit Mt. Everest. However, she adamantly refused the advice, stating that she had already paid the fee for acquiring permission to climb the mountain.

Forcibly Airlifted

Suzanne had climbed up to 5,800 meters, a little above the Mt. Everest base camp, but she was not qualified for further ascending the mountain. Her expedition organizer, Glacier Himalayan Trek, had told her to abandon the climb five days ago, but she was committed to ascending Everest. On Wednesday evening, she was forcibly airlifted to Lukla town and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Difficulties During Acclimatization Exercises

Suzanne had difficulties during the acclimatization exercises at the base camp. Climbers can usually cross the distance in 15 to 20 minutes, but it took Suzanne five hours on the first attempt, six hours on the second attempt, and 12 hours on the third attempt to reach the point during the acclimatization exercise. Furthermore, she was having difficulties in her throat and could not even swallow food easily.

Postmortem

Suzanne’s body was flown to Kathmandu on Thursday afternoon and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital at Maharajgunj municipality for postmortem. Her family was informed and expected to arrive in Kathmandu by Friday evening.

Conclusion

The death count on Mt. Everest during this season has increased to eight, including Suzanne. Climbing Mt. Everest is a dangerous and challenging feat that requires proper training, preparation, and guidance. It is important to prioritize safety and health over records and ambitions. Our condolences go out to Suzanne’s family and friends.

