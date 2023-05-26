Dead – Death – Obituary News : Indian-Origin Billionaire Mukesh Jagtiani Dies in UAE

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Indian-Origin Billionaire Mukesh Jagtiani: A Visionary Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

The world lost a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist on May 26, 2023, when Indian-origin billionaire Mukesh Wadhumal Jagtiani passed away in Dubai at the age of 70. Popularly known as “Micky Jagtiani,” he founded the Landmark business group and took it to greater heights, expanding it across the Gulf region.

Jagtiani’s legacy is that of a self-made billionaire who built a multi-billion-dollar corporate empire with interests in retail, hospitality, and healthcare across markets in the Gulf region, the subcontinent, and beyond. His journey from a small-time trader in London to a retail magnate in the Middle East is an inspiring story of grit, determination, and perseverance.

Born in Kuwait in 1953 to Indian parents, Jagtiani moved to London in the early 1970s to join the family’s textile business. However, he soon realized that the Indian community in London lacked access to quality Indian clothing, which he saw as an opportunity to start his own business. So, in 1973, he opened his first store, selling ethnic Indian clothing in Chelsea. The store did well, and he soon expanded to other locations in London.

In the late 1970s, Jagtiani moved to Bahrain and started importing clothing from India, which he sold to retailers in the Middle East. He saw a gap in the market for affordable fashion in the region and decided to open his own chain of stores. In 1993, he founded the Landmark business group, which started as a single store in Bahrain but soon expanded to other countries in the Gulf region.

Under Jagtiani’s leadership, Landmark Group grew rapidly, with a presence in 27 countries and over 2,300 stores. The group’s portfolio included popular retail brands like Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, and Splash, among others. Jagtiani’s business acumen and vision for affordable and trendy fashion made Landmark Group a household name in the Middle East and beyond.

Besides his successful business ventures, Jagtiani was also a philanthropist who believed in giving back to society. He established the Landmark Group Foundation in 1999, which supports various charitable causes in the areas of education, health, and community development. The foundation has funded several initiatives across the Middle East and India, including building schools, providing healthcare services, and supporting women’s empowerment programs.

Jagtiani’s commitment to philanthropy was recognized by the Indian government, which awarded him the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, in 2013. The award recognized his contribution to the fields of trade and industry and his philanthropic work.

Jagtiani’s passing is a significant loss not only for his family and friends but also for the business community and society at large. His entrepreneurial spirit, vision, and philanthropy have left an indelible mark, inspiring many to follow in his footsteps. As we remember his life and legacy, we must also strive to carry forward his values of hard work, integrity, and compassion for others.

Mukesh Jagtiani death Indian billionaire dies in UAE Retail tycoon Mukesh Jagtiani passes away UAE mourns Mukesh Jagtiani’s demise Jagtiani family mourns loss of patriarch in UAE

News Source : Deccan Herald

Source Link :Indian-origin billionaire Mukesh Jagtiani passes away in UAE/