Dead – Death – Obituary News : Indian Student Shot Dead in Philadelphia

The Shocking Death of Jude Chacko: An Indian Student Shot in Philadelphia

The world was left in shock after the news of Jude Chacko being shot dead in Philadelphia surfaced. The 21-year-old Indian student’s death has raised concerns about the safety of citizens, especially in the wake of increased gun violence in the country. In this article, we will take a closer look at the life of Jude Chacko and the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

Who was Jude Chacko?

Jude Chacko was a 21-year-old student originally from India. He was living with his parents, Roy and Asha Chacko, who had emigrated to the United States more than 30 years ago. It is unknown if Jude had any siblings. He was a college student who also worked part-time.

The Tragic Incident

According to reports, Jude Chacko was attacked by two men during an attempted robbery while on his way home from work on Sunday. He was fatally shot in the incident. His death came as a shock to those who knew him, and tributes and condolences poured in from all over the world.

The Aftermath

Following Chacko’s death, the official obituary from his family has not yet been released. However, news of his untimely demise has been widely shared on social media, with many expressing their condolences to his family and loved ones. Some Twitter users expressed confusion about the lack of verified media coverage on the incident.

Funeral Arrangements

Chacko’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Malankara Catholic Church in Philadelphia, where family and loved ones can attend the service.

Murder Suspect Details

As of now, the murder suspect in Jude Chacko’s case has not been arrested, and the police have not released any further details. It is believed that an investigation is underway, and justice is being sought for Chacko’s family.

Conclusion

The death of Jude Chacko has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. The circumstances of his untimely demise have raised concerns about the safety of citizens, especially in the wake of increased gun violence in the country. We hope that the investigation into his murder yields results and brings closure to his family and loved ones.

