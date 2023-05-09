Dead – Death – Obituary News : Indigenous advocate Marcelo Zelic passes at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Marcelo Zelic: A Champion of Indigenous Peoples’ Rights

Introduction

On May 8, 2022, the world lost a prominent advocate for indigenous peoples’ rights, Marcelo Zelic. Zelic, who was 59 years old, was a key figure in the National Truth Commission’s investigations into violations against indigenous peoples in Brazil. He was also a coordinator for the Armazém Memória Project and served as the vice-president of the Group Torture, Never Again in São Paulo. Zelic’s untimely death was the result of a stroke, leaving a void in the fight for justice for indigenous communities.

Discovery of the Figueiredo Report

Spensy Pimentel, an anthropologist and professor at the Federal University of Southern Bahia, worked closely with Zelic on the National Truth Commission’s report on violations against indigenous peoples. Pimentel commended Zelic’s discovery of the Figueiredo Report, a comprehensive document spanning over 7,000 pages that details numerous instances of extermination, torture, and forced displacement of indigenous communities. Many of these acts were perpetrated by federal government employees.

Zelic’s expertise and knowledge on the subject were instrumental in uncovering the atrocities committed against indigenous peoples during the military dictatorship. According to Pimentel, there was initially reluctance among some to acknowledge the connection between the military dictatorship and the violations committed against indigenous peoples. However, thanks to the efforts of Zelic, it became abundantly clear that such a connection did indeed exist.

Efforts to Seek Justice

Zelic’s dedication to seeking justice for indigenous communities did not end with the National Truth Commission’s report. In a recent work, Zelic addressed the humanitarian tragedy in the Yanomami indigenous territory, demanding investigations into crimes committed between 2019 and 2022. His tireless efforts to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent future violations were a testament to his unwavering commitment to indigenous peoples’ rights.

Zelic’s Legacy

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (FUNAI), and the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi) issued statements expressing their deep sorrow at the passing of Marcelo Zelic. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through his contributions to the fight for justice for indigenous communities, as well as the impact he had on those who knew and worked with him.

Conclusion

Marcelo Zelic was a champion of indigenous peoples’ rights, dedicating his life to seeking justice for those who have suffered at the hands of those in power. His discovery of the Figueiredo Report and his work with the National Truth Commission shed light on the atrocities committed against indigenous communities during the military dictatorship. Zelic’s passing is a great loss to the fight for justice for indigenous peoples, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who carry on the fight.

News Source : Agência Brasil

Source Link :Researcher Marcelo Zelic, defender of indigenous peoples, dies at 59/