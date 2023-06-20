Dead – Death – Obituary News : Infant left on Kajang road dies in hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Newborn Baby Found Dead on the Side of the Road in Kajang

A newborn baby who was found on the side of the road here has died. The Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zaid Hassan said that the police were notified of the discovery at 7.07am on Tuesday (June 20).

Discovery of the Baby

The baby was found left on the side of a road near an apartment here, with the umbilical cord still attached. “No clothes or note were left with the baby. He was sent to the Serdang hospital for treatment in critical condition.”

Death of the Baby

At 10.35am, the hospital confirmed that the baby had died. A post-mortem will be conducted.

Investigation and Request for Information

Investigations have begun under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth and secretly disposing of it. Those with information on the discovery of the baby or his parents are urged to contact investigation officer Insp Muhammad Tasnim Mohamed Nor at 014-6209 960 or the nearest police station.

Conclusion

It is a tragic story of a newborn baby who was left alone and died. It is important for anyone who has information to come forward and assist the authorities in the investigation.

News Source : JUSTIN ZACK

Source Link :Newborn found on Kajang roadside dies in hospital/