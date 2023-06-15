Dead – Death – Obituary News : Infant’s Asphyxia from Suffocation Resulted in Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alexee Trevizo Shocking News

We are back with a piece of shocking news that a name is trending on the web because of serious news. A lady from New Mexico has accepted to throwing her newborn child away in the trash at the hospital. The mother’s name is Alexee Trevizo. She is 19 years old woman. She is still a youthful woman. This news is getting circulated on the web and gaining the attention of the people. All are shocked at this time because of the serious allegations against a mother. People are hitting the search engine to gain all the details about the news. What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to cover all the details of the news. Let’s continue the article.

Alexee Trevizo Baby Autopsy Results

According to the report, charges of first-degree murder were brought against her a week ago. Alternately, she molested a kid, which ultimately led to the death of a youngster. There is a big range of proof that points against her. A young lady from New Mexico accepted to give birth in a hospital bathroom. Several things remain to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next section of the article.

Baby Died Of Asphyxia

Alexee Trevizo died of asphyxia due to suffocation and he was born alive and full-term. On the basis of the report, footage came forward that was previously made public. It came out by the police. Apart from this, she has hidden the baby in the garbage where it was discovered dead a short time later. The lady is 19 years old and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, or assaulting a kid that resulted in death. After the research of evidence just a week after she gave the clandestine birth to her baby at Artesia General Hospital. That was 27 January. On the basis of the charges, She also tampered with evidence. Scroll down the page to we will tell you moreover important details about the news.

Apology and Criticism

Furthermore, As for her apology, she accepted as much. She told her mother and the actor that the kid’s body had been discovered in the bathroom. As per the doctor the kid’s body has been discovered in the bathroom and “it came out of her, and she was blank to take action so she told this news to Lexee. When people heard about the news they started criticizing the mother, who killed her own child. This was a disgusting activity. If we get any other details we will tell you first at the same site. Stay tuned for more updates.

Infant suffocation Causes of infant asphyxia Preventing infant suffocation Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) Safe sleep practices for infants

News Source : Rashmi Mathur

Source Link :Baby Died Of Asphyxia Due To Suffocation/