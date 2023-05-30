Dead – Death – Obituary News : Influencer Dies After Baijiu Overdose

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chinese Influencer Dies After Participating in Dangerous Challenge on Social Media

A Chinese social media influencer known as “Sanqiange” or “Brother Three Thousand” died after participating in a dangerous challenge on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok. The incident has sparked debate about the need for regulations on challenges and competitions being hosted on social media platforms.

Sanqiange, whose real name was Wang, participated in an online challenge called PK on May 16. The challenge involves one-on-one battles where influencers compete to win rewards and gifts from viewers. The loser is punished, and in Wang’s case, the punishment was to drink Baijiu, a Chinese alcoholic drink with an alcohol content of between 30% to 60%. During the challenge, Wang drank at least four bottles of Baijiu and live-streamed the results on his Douyin channel. Almost 12 hours later, Wang died.

The incident has raised concerns about the live-streaming industry in China, which has grown rapidly in recent years. Influencers strive to sell products in real-time on social media, and some have engaged in dangerous challenges to gain followers and sponsors. Wang’s death is expected to fuel debate about industry regulations, as authorities are concerned about the extravagant lifestyles of some streamers and their unconventional challenges.

In 2020, Chinese broadcasting authorities implemented regulations prohibiting individuals under the age of 16 from tipping streamers and limiting their access after 10 pm. The National Video and Television Administration and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism also took steps to ban certain misbehaviors by livestreamers, including encouraging vulgar interactions and spreading rumors among fans.

Wang’s death highlights the need for stricter regulations to protect influencers and viewers on social media platforms. The consequences of dangerous challenges can be fatal, and social media companies have a responsibility to ensure that their platforms are not used to promote risky behavior.

The incident has also sparked a conversation about the pressure that influencers face to engage in dangerous challenges to gain followers and sponsors. Influencers often feel the need to push boundaries to stay relevant, and this can lead to reckless behavior.

Wang’s friend described him as a “decent and straightforward” person who had participated in similar challenges before. He had posted videos of himself drinking on Douyin, and his last challenge went viral before it was removed from the platform.

The incident serves as a reminder that social media platforms can have a significant impact on individuals’ lives, and users must be aware of the risks involved in participating in challenges and competitions. Social media companies must also take responsibility for the content that is posted on their platforms and ensure that dangerous challenges are not promoted.

In conclusion, Wang’s death has highlighted the need for stricter regulations on social media platforms to protect influencers and viewers. The incident serves as a warning about the dangers of engaging in dangerous challenges and the pressure that influencers face to push boundaries. Social media companies must take responsibility for the content that is posted on their platforms and ensure that dangerous challenges are not promoted.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Chinese Social Media Influencer Dies after Drinking Several Bottles of Baijiu/